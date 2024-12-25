X!

Narva the only major Estonian city planning New Year's fireworks display

People with sparklers that came to watch a major New Year's fireworks display at Tallinn's Inglirand Beach. January 1, 2022.
People with sparklers that came to watch a major New Year's fireworks display at Tallinn's Inglirand Beach. January 1, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Many of Estonia's biggest cities, including Tallinn, Tartu and Pärnu, are forgoing midnight fireworks displays again this New Year's – except Narva.

A week from now, Estonia's capital city will once again be ringing in the new year with a concert and light show, skipping the fireworks altogether.

"In a city space considerate of everyone, we must also take into account the quality of life of the resident people and animals, whose well-being is impacted by the loud noise," highlighted Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

"Fireworks may be beautiful to watch, but this enjoyment is at the expense of our living environment," he emphasized.

Instead, the City of Tallinn is organizing a concert and festive light show to celebrate ahead of midnight on New Year's Eve.

Estonia's second city, Tartu, is skipping its official fireworks display for the fifth year in a row already. Instead, the city will be hosting light shows on Vabaduse puiestee before, at and after midnight.

This summer, the City of Tartu announced it would be tightening restrictions on private fireworks use as well. Since July 1, F2 category fireworks have been banned from public events in Tartu as well as events sponsored by the city.

New Year's light show on Vabaduse puiestee in Central Tartu. Source: Peeter Paaver

The use of higher-category, F3 and F4 fireworks has been prohibited at public events since September 1, 2023, and the same rule has likewise also applied to all city-sponsored events. These categories of fireworks reportedly impact the environment and people's health, and are particularly disruptive to birds.

On the country's western coast, Pärnu city government hasn't organized New Year's fireworks for five years either, opting instead for light decorations.

On the islands, Saaremaa Municipality will not be organizing fireworks in Kuressaare, joining other local governments in skipping the New Year's displays.  

In Northeastern Estonia, meanwhile, Narva is reviving the tradition after a two-year break and will welcome 2025 with fireworks at Peetri Square.

Kohtla-Järve will be hosting two fireworks displays: at Järve District's Virula Square at 12:30 a.m. and at Ahtme Square at 1 a.m.

Viljandi Municipality is also organizing fireworks on Viiratsi Hill that will be visible from the city of Viljandi.

East of Tallinn, Maardu will be hosting several exciting events on New Year's Eve, including a city-organized New Year's fireworks display at Kellamäe Park at 12:30 a.m. on January 1.

--

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

