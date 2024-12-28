Tartu marks New Year's Eve with three light shows

On New Year's Eve and January 1, Tartu residents and visitors can watch several lights shows Vabaduse puistee to celebrate the start of 2025.

The program begins on December 31 at 11:30 p.m. with the light show "Jää ja loo", which was also seen at the closing party of the Capital of Culture on November 30.

Video greetings from the Mayor of Tartu and the President of the Republic of Estonia will then be played to the crowd.

The New Year will be welcomed with a light and laser show and music. At 12:15 a.m., the light show "Desire" will be shown followed by "Choices" at 12:45 a.m.

The performances will also be repeated on January 1, starting at 6 p.m.

A special stage will be set up for the light shows on Vabaduse puistee between Kaubamaja and Tartu Turg.

Traffic restrictions will be in place from December 28 to January 3.

Light show schedule

December 31

at 11:30 p.m. "Jää ja loo"

at 12:15 a.m. "Desire"

at 12:45 p.m. "Choices"

January 1

6:00 p.m. "Jää ja loo"

6:30 p.m. "Choices"

7:00 p.m. "Desire"

7:30 p.m. "Jää ja loo"

8:00 p.m. "Choices"

8:30 p.m. "Desire"

"Desire" tells the story of what a person really longs for and what they spend their time and energy on. "Choices" is about the endless choices in life and how to maintain and influence your attitude to life. The final performance of Tartu 2024, "Jää ja loo" symbolizes endurance and creation.

The light performances were created and will be brought to the audience by the team of the NGO Öövalgel.

The Town Hall bells will play a special rendition of "Music for the Royal Fireworks" by composer George Frideric Handel at midnight on New Year's Eve.

Tartu's Christmas Village will be open until 10 p.m. on December 31 and from noon to 10 p.m. on January 1.

The City of Tartu has been organizing New Year's Eve without fireworks for several years to reduce excessive noise and environmental damage.

--

