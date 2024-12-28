X!

Tartu marks New Year's Eve with three light shows

News
New Year's light show on Vabaduse puiestee in Central Tartu.
New Year's light show on Vabaduse puiestee in Central Tartu. Source: Peeter Paaver
News

On New Year's Eve and January 1, Tartu residents and visitors can watch several lights shows Vabaduse puistee to celebrate the start of 2025.

The program begins on December 31 at 11:30 p.m. with the light show "Jää ja loo", which was also seen at the closing party of the Capital of Culture on November 30.

Video greetings from the Mayor of Tartu and the President of the Republic of Estonia will then be played to the crowd.

The New Year will be welcomed with a light and laser show and music. At 12:15 a.m., the light show "Desire" will be shown followed by "Choices" at 12:45 a.m.

The performances will also be repeated on January 1, starting at 6 p.m.  

A special stage will be set up for the light shows on Vabaduse puistee between Kaubamaja and Tartu Turg.

Traffic restrictions will be in place from December 28 to January 3.

Light show schedule

December 31
at 11:30 p.m. "Jää ja loo"
at 12:15 a.m. "Desire"
at 12:45 p.m. "Choices"

January 1
6:00 p.m. "Jää ja loo"
6:30 p.m. "Choices"
7:00 p.m. "Desire"
7:30 p.m. "Jää ja loo"
8:00 p.m. "Choices"  
8:30 p.m. "Desire"

"Desire" tells the story of what a person really longs for and what they spend their time and energy on. "Choices" is about the endless choices in life and how to maintain and influence your attitude to life. The final performance of Tartu 2024, "Jää ja loo" symbolizes endurance and creation.

The light performances were created and will be brought to the audience by the team of the NGO Öövalgel.

The Town Hall bells will play a special rendition of "Music for the Royal Fireworks" by composer George Frideric Handel at midnight on New Year's Eve.  

Tartu's Christmas Village will be open until 10 p.m. on December 31 and from noon to 10 p.m. on January 1.  

The City of Tartu has been organizing New Year's Eve without fireworks for several years to reduce excessive noise and environmental damage.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:20

In brief: Estonia-Finland cable disruption Updated

10:57

Oil tanker seized by Finland 'was loaded with spying equipment'

10:07

Narva mayor faces another no confidence vote

09:49

Foreign minister welcomes US decision to sanction Georgian Dream founder

08:55

Tartu marks New Year's Eve with three light shows

08:25

Nublu and Maria Kallastu's 'Push it' named Raadio 2's song of the year

08:18

Tallinn to welcome 2025 with concert and drone show

08:04

Stores will stop giving out 1 and 2 cent coins From January 1

07:55

Navy commander: Weather significantly restricts our activities

07:21

Eesti Energia preparing to raise fixed electricity package prices

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

27.12

Estonia dispatches Navy patrol boat to guard EstLink 1 cable Updated

26.12

Finnish police: Ship at the site of EstLink 2's breakage missing anchor

27.12

Elering: We will disconnect from Russian grid even if connections are interrupted

27.12

NATO to enhance military presence in Baltic Sea after cable disruptions

10:57

Oil tanker seized by Finland 'was loaded with spying equipment'

27.12

Moldova buys Tallinn's old trolleybuses

07:21

Researcher: Finland's detention of Eagle S oil tanker sets legal precedent

27.12

Ministry planning several new alcohol policy restrictions

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo