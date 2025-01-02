European Capital of Culture voted Tartu's Act of the Year for 2024

Citizens of Tartu have voted the European Capital of Culture (ECoC) Tartu 2024 as the city's most important act of last year. The annual vote to determine Tartu's "Act of the Year" was held for the 27th time in 2024 and organized by Tartu City Government and local newspaper Tartu Postimees.

According to Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) the result of 2024's Act of the Year competition showed that the program and massage of the ECoC title year had resonated with the people of Tartu. "I would like to thank all the hundreds of cultural organizers from both Tartu and South Estonia who organized more than 1,600 diverse events, the Tartu 2024 Foundation, and the large audiences. Even though this wonderful year is now officially over, I am confident that the impact of this biggest ever joint project in Southern Estonia will continue for years to come.," said Klaas.

Nearly 5,500 people voted online to determine Tartu's 27th annual "Act of the Year." Some of the other contenders for the award included Genialistid's final concert at Tartu Song Festival Grounds, the re-opening of flights between Tartu and Helsinki, the Tartu Song and Dance Festival and the city's new barge "Suur Sume," which was launched in the spring.

---

