X!

Gallery: Tartu 2024 ends with light show and open-air rave

News
Tartu 2024's closing party took place on November 30, 2024.
Open gallery
56 photos
News

Tartu celebrated the end of its year as the European Capital of Culture on Saturday (November 30) with a light show, concert, and events across the city.

The final day of Tartu 2024 kicked off in the morning at the Genialistide Club with an "Ageless Party". At noon, Tartu's Christmas Village was officially opened.

In the evening visitors to Pirogov Park watched a 15-minute light show named "Jää ja Loo" (Stay and Create) which took place several times throughout the evening.

The organizers said "Jää ja Loo" symbolized endurance and the continuous process of creation with a future-oriented view.

The performance, looking back at the highlights of the European Capital of Culture year, will be repeated on December 1 at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Between light show performances, the band Curly Strings gave two lively sets on Raekoja plats.

The evening culminated with an open-air rave in Pirogov Park from 9:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., headlined by Adam F and MC Harry Shotta, with performances by Estonian Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform), Eero and Rene Oliver Muiste (Sound In Noise x Olivar), THING, and Micaxsan.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

00:40

President: Estonia supports the people of Georgia

30.11

Gallery: Tartu 2024 ends with light show and open-air rave

30.11

Gallery: NATO warships visit Estonia

30.11

Several members of Narva council leave Center Party

30.11

Eesti Gaas to raise prices in new year

30.11

No confidence motion against Narva mayor fails Updated

30.11

Gallery: Tartu's Christmas Village opens this Saturday Updated

30.11

Tartu postpones ice skating rink opening due to warm weather

30.11

Former EDF chief: Sweden halting offshore wind farms should be a warning for Estonia

30.11

Tartu 2024's economic boost smaller than expected

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

29.11

Gallery: Tallinn opens new tram line

30.11

Gallery: NATO warships visit Estonia

30.11

Former EDF chief: Sweden halting offshore wind farms should be a warning for Estonia

29.11

Developer pays €8.7 million for former Tallinn Prison complex

30.11

PPA to close Lasnamäe service office next year

30.11

Melting snow floods Soomaa

30.11

Analyst: Economy could start to slowly recover in 2025

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo