Gallery: Tartu 2024 ends with light show and open-air rave

Tartu celebrated the end of its year as the European Capital of Culture on Saturday (November 30) with a light show, concert, and events across the city.

The final day of Tartu 2024 kicked off in the morning at the Genialistide Club with an "Ageless Party". At noon, Tartu's Christmas Village was officially opened.

In the evening visitors to Pirogov Park watched a 15-minute light show named "Jää ja Loo" (Stay and Create) which took place several times throughout the evening.

The organizers said "Jää ja Loo" symbolized endurance and the continuous process of creation with a future-oriented view.

The performance, looking back at the highlights of the European Capital of Culture year, will be repeated on December 1 at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Between light show performances, the band Curly Strings gave two lively sets on Raekoja plats.

The evening culminated with an open-air rave in Pirogov Park from 9:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., headlined by Adam F and MC Harry Shotta, with performances by Estonian Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform), Eero and Rene Oliver Muiste (Sound In Noise x Olivar), THING, and Micaxsan.

