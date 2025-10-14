'Kauges külas' breaks down barriers: Much-loved Estonian band tours Japan for 6th time

Curly Strings, one of Estonia's best-known bands, recently returned home after completing their sixth tour of Japan. Band members Eeva Talsi and Taavet Niller told ERR that wherever you find people who appreciate what you do, all other barriers disappear.

Since forming in 2013, Estonian folk band Curly Strings have been invited to perform in Japan time and again by the agency that first discovered them.

"It is really important for us to sing in Estonian, it is very important that our poetry is heard through our songs and when you find people in the world who appreciate what you do and appreciate your music, then all barriers are broken down," said lead vocalist and fiddle player Eeva Talsi.

From September 24 to October 4, the band performed 8 packed shows in cities across Japan, with the largest gig attracting around 2,800 fans.

"For Japan, these are like community centers," laughed Talsi. "I used to get stage fright but I am so grateful that I no longer have it, that I overcame it and was able to go out in front of the audience."

According to Talsi, many of the people they met in Japan were fascinated by everything related to Scandinavia, which is why an Estonian band is also popular. "They like Finland. Finland has already branded itself well there," Talsi said. "When we are walking around with our blond heads on the street, people wanted to know where we come from and what we are doing there."

Bass player Taavet Niller also spoke highly of the band's experience in Japan.

"Japanese people are very polite. They are very respectful and always put the other person first, both of them equally," Niller said. "Their society is very good, and in that sense, our music probably resonates with them so well."

While on tour, the band also enjoyed Japanese food, as well as the country's nature and climate. "In Japan, I think the climate is such that you feel very far from home at every turn. Our concerts ended around ten in the evening, and when the doors of the concert hall opened, you stepped out of the air conditioning and there was this tropical heat, you were hot in your shirt, you were sweaty," Talsi said.

At every concert, Curly Strings were invited back on stage to perform an encore. A particular crowd favorite was the hit song "Kauges külas" ("A Village Far Away"), which is also hugely popular in Estonia.

"[That song] breaks down barriers – it really gives people a lot," Talsi admitted.

---

