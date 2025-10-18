X!

Experimental music stars Elliott Sharp and Rainer Jancis unveil new album in Võru

Elliott Sharp.
Elliott Sharp. Source: ERR
On Friday, world-famous avant-garde musicians Elliott Sharp and Rainer Jancis performed a unique concert in Võru to introduce their new joint album "Uhhuu."

The new joint album "Uhhuu," by Elliott Sharp and Rainer Jancis was recorded in New York. Years earlier, the pair recorded material for another joint album there with a larger ensemble. This time, however, the record is about just the two musicians themselves, with both having contributed equally.

Elliott Sharp, who has been involved in experimental and avant-garde music circles in New York since the 1970s, said collaborating with Jancis has been as easy as having a conversation.

"For me, music is a psychoacoustic chemical change. As a composer, musician and producer, I always try to influence people as deeply as possible. It's not about the notes, it's more about the direct effect on the person," Sharp told ERR.

According to Jancis, no two songs or collaborations are the same. "I really don't know how it works, every song and every time, I would say is different, depending on the situation. Life is improvisation actually, and so is music."

Sharp, who lives and works in the United States, said that creative people cannot remain politically neutral; they must have a position, especially in these challenging times.

In addition to "Uhhuu," the collaborative album with Sharp, Jancis has also released a new solo record, "Continuum," which he also recorded in Brooklyn.

Jancis will present "Continuum" at Kumu in Tallinn at the end of October.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Karmen Rebane

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

