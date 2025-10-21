X!

Kumu documentary series continues with award-winning Frida Kahlo movie

Frida Kahlo.
Frida Kahlo. Source: Press materials
On Wednesday evening (October 22), the Kumu documentary series continues with a screening of "Frida: A Self Portrait" about one of the world's most iconic female artists, Frida Kahlo.

Peruvian documentary filmmaker Carla Gutierrez used the artist's diaries and interviews artist's to tell the story in Kahlo's own words. As an experimental approach, the director has incorporated a combination of animated works, old photos and archive footage.

The documentary won the Oppenheim Editing Award at last year's Sundance Film Festival and the film's original music has also received critical acclaim. The screening will be introduced by Estonian painter Kristi Kongi.

"One genre that fascinates me is the diary format. It is always really interesting to capture or perceive artists, writers and other creative people through this format. I think that viewers have the opportunity to create this story through Frida Kahlo's words and so, it can be a very different story," said Kongi.

"There is a lot of revealing and frightening stuff, a lot of pain. That's why the film is interesting, because it describes the artist in a very naked and very authentic way. I feel that everyone can create their own story from it," she added.

All the movies screened during Kumu's fall documentary season begin at 6 p.m. and are free of charge to attend.

More information about the movies to be screened during Kumu's fall documentary season is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole, Neit-Eerik Nestor

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

