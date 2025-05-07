Estonian artist Kristi Kongi impresses with first New York solo show

Estonian artist Kristi Kongi's first U.S. solo exhibition – Twilight in the Garden" – has just closed at the Friedrichs Pontone Gallery in New York. The exhibition was well received, with both Kongi and the gallery hoping to collaborate more in the future.

The Friedrichs Pontone has been operating in New York for three years. It is located in the Tribeca neighborhood, which contains a number of well-known galleries and studios.

"There are a lot of institutions, auction houses and of course galleries. There is a good network of galleries and art studios in the area where our gallery is located, and it's really nice to be part of that," Lily Winkelmann of the Friedrichs Pontone Gallery told ETV show "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Kristi Kongi's New York show grew from an exhibition she held at Pontone's partner gallery in London a year ago.

"I feel like the way I've been thinking about what to paint or how to paint over the last year or so, that this kind of metaphysical landscape and the landscape itself or the landscape without people has really fascinated me. It's given me ways to think about how the viewer might relate to it," Kongi said.

The feedback for Kongi's exhibition has been extremely positive, with the gallery expressing its desire to continue its collaboration with the Estonian artist.

"We've received great feedback. Her paintings have a fascinating color palette. Two young women came here just today and were fascinated by the works, they wanted to know more about her immediately and it was a pleasure for them to get to know the Estonian artist," said Winkelmann.

---

