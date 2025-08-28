X!

Kumu's fall documentary season opens with movie about cheese

News
"Shelf Life." Source: Screenshot from the film
News

Kumu's new cultural documentary season kicks off on September 3 with a movie all about cheese. A total of 10 films will be screened free of charge at Kumu between September 3 and November 5.

Kumu's 2025 fall cultural documentary film series begins with "Shelf Life" by American filmmaker Ian Chene. In the movie, Cheney embarks on a journey into the colorful world of cheese. All the people he meets on the way, whether they live in France, Georgia, or Japan, are united by their desire to make the perfect cheese. ¨

The free screening on Wednesday, September 3 starts at 6 p.m. in the KUMU auditorium will be introduced by Erwin Wassenaar, founder of the cheese store chain Juustukuningad.

The series continues on September 10, with "Mutantes: Punk Porn Feminism" by French feminist writer and filmmaker Virginie Despentes. The movie explores the mystified world of sex work, pornography, and BDSM.

The fall season ends on November 5 with Australian director Justin Kurzel's "Ellis Park," which shows how renowned musician Nick Cave's bandmate Warren Ellis establishes a sanctuary on the island of Sumatra, where animals that have fallen victim to smuggling or abuse find a new home.

All the movies screened during Kumu's fall documentary season begin at 6 p.m. and are free of charge to attend.

More information about the movies to be screened during Kumu's fall documentary season is available here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Kaspar Viilup

