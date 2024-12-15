X!

Winter Folk Dance Day brings record number of dancers together in Tartu

News
Tartu Winter Folk Dance Day in Town Hall Square on Saturday. December 14, 2024.
Tartu Winter Folk Dance Day in Town Hall Square on Saturday. December 14, 2024. Source: ERR
News

Folk dancers from all over Estonia gathered in Tartu's Town Hall Square on Saturday, where despite the rain, a record 1,500 dancers took part in the 15th annual Tartu Winter Folk Dance Day.

Despite the less than ideal weather and slippery cobblestones, the dancers were in high spirits on Saturday afternoon.

"This is so much fun – it's so jovial," Marju described. "The weather has actually even spiced things up a bit; people are shrieking here and there. It's slippery, it's muddy, but that won't deter the dancers. [We're having a] great time, actually!"

"So, so much fun!" agreed Andri. "Every one of the dancers here has shown up chiefly to show off what they can do, and to entertain others too."

"I'm also really enjoying it," Melodi added. "I think it's so great here every year; we've attended quite often. When there's no snow on the ground, this crowd will definitely spark that Christmas feeling. Folk dancers are always absolutely incredible."

"We have 1,500 participants this year," said Tartu Winter Folk Dance Day producer Ave Rosenberg. "Previously we've had 200 fewer dancers, so we were very surprised ourselves by the level of interest this year. We've expanded the area [for dancing in], and we've arranged the equipment located here at Tartu Christmas City to accommodate this."

Saturday's artistic director Raul Markus Vaiksoo said that he wanted to include more dances this year than before –and so on the event's 15th anniversary, Tartu Winter Folk Dance Day featured a program of 15 dances.

When putting together the program, he bore in mind that it should feature a rich repertoire, including traditional dances. Thus Saturday's event included both dances that have been featured over and over again throughout the years alongside those that had never been danced at Tartu's Town Hall Square before.

"We're of course most proud of the flat-footed waltz from Vormsi," Vaiksoo highlighted. "It's called 'Tribitants.' It's an important dance in Vormsi weddings. It features peculiar spinning – usually, folk dancers are used to spinning in a large counterclockwise circle, while spinning clockwise themselves, but here it's the opposite."

Some of the dances may have seemed challenging at first, but the dancers were ultimately pleased with Saturday's program.

"I started teaching folk dancing this year, and at first I thought, 'Wow, what have I gotten myself into!'" Marju recalled. "But then we started working on it, and it wasn't actually a big deal at all."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:01

New indoor football arena opened in Kuressaare

14:04

Winter Folk Dance Day brings record number of dancers together in Tartu

12:59

Hiring Santa much more expensive in cities than rural areas

11:48

Electricity prices hit two-month high this week

10:53

Estonia adds another 14 Georgian officials, judges to sanctions list

09:59

Estonia to see wet, snowy and windy weather Sunday

14.12

Feature | Estonia's English-language podcasts, all in the one place

14.12

Employers to gain flexibility to cover employee health costs from 2025

14.12

Transport authority warns of hazardous road conditions Saturday night

14.12

Drell's outstanding performance not enough to save Rip City from defeat

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

13.12

Police chief: Every day, two Estonians lose their life savings

14.12

Mart Laar hits out at Estonian foreign policy 'switch' on Palestine

14.12

Employers to gain flexibility to cover employee health costs from 2025

14.12

Transport authority warns of hazardous road conditions Saturday night

12.12

Estonian-produced movie 'Bubble & Squeak' to premiere at 2025 Sundance Festival

14.12

Estonian bus companies pessimistic about holiday season numbers going east

10:53

Estonia adds another 14 Georgian officials, judges to sanctions list

14.12

Tartu rental property supply surges, though prices stubbornly remain stable

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo