X!

Tartu Winter Folk Dance Day and Christmas market take place this Saturday

News
Tartu Winter Dance Day 2022.
Tartu Winter Dance Day 2022. Source: Michael Cole
News

This Saturday, December 14, almost 1,500 folk dancers from all over Estonia will gather in Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) to perform a series of fifteen traditional dances. There will also be a Christmas market in Tartu on Saturday with an array of Estonian handicrafts as well as festive food and drinks on offer.

This year will be the fifteenth annual Tartu Winter Folk Dance Day, with record numbers of folk dancers expected to join the celebrations in the city's Town Hall Square.

"The repertoire includes old favorites such as the 'Perekonvalss' ('Family Waltz') and 'Vengerka,' as well as some dances that have never been seen or performed at a winter dance day before," said artistic director Raul Markus Vaiksoo. The traditional dances will be accompanied by music from the Maatasa Folklore Club.

The dancing begins at 1 p.m., while the traditional Tartu Christmas market, which is held in the city center, is open from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Electricity prices in Estonia to reach €431 per MWh on Wednesday

19:53

Tallinn Children's Hospital to launch new on-call doctor service in January

19:50

Lennart Meri's 'Silverwhite' to be published in English in 2025

19:41

EOK joins European Olympic Committees' EU Office

19:30

Fracture puts college basketball star Kerr Kriisa out of play for several weeks

19:04

New exhibition exploring dark family history opens at Tartu's Kogo Gallery Updated

18:53

Tartu Winter Folk Dance Day and Christmas market take place this Saturday

18:16

Gallery: Estonia's Paul Aron tests out Alpine F1 car in Abu Dhabi

17:38

Estonia tops floorball world championships group after win over Philippines

17:00

Ragnar Klavan: I believe Estonian football has a lot of potential

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.12

Estonia's state IT authority launches eesti.ee mobile application

09.12

Baltic train operators to align timetables from January

13:49

Ericsson scraps plans to build new factory in Estonia

09:44

Equality commissioner: Racial discrimination in Estonia a 'hidden problem'

13:20

Tallinn looking to introduce tourist tax

07.12

Gallery: 3 new skyscrapers will be built in Tallinn by 2035

10:51

Elron: Baltic states' rail harmonization to benefit southern Estonia

09.12

Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix announces 2025 Tartu show

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo