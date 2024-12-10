Tartu Winter Folk Dance Day and Christmas market take place this Saturday

This Saturday, December 14, almost 1,500 folk dancers from all over Estonia will gather in Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) to perform a series of fifteen traditional dances. There will also be a Christmas market in Tartu on Saturday with an array of Estonian handicrafts as well as festive food and drinks on offer.

This year will be the fifteenth annual Tartu Winter Folk Dance Day, with record numbers of folk dancers expected to join the celebrations in the city's Town Hall Square.

"The repertoire includes old favorites such as the 'Perekonvalss' ('Family Waltz') and 'Vengerka,' as well as some dances that have never been seen or performed at a winter dance day before," said artistic director Raul Markus Vaiksoo. The traditional dances will be accompanied by music from the Maatasa Folklore Club.

The dancing begins at 1 p.m., while the traditional Tartu Christmas market, which is held in the city center, is open from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m.

