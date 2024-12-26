Hundreds braving the cold waiting to cross the border in Narva during holidays

Hundreds of people are waiting in freezing conditions at the Narva border crossing during the holiday season, with the crossing process potentially taking up to two days. Those in line need shelter from the wind and snow, but Narva is unable to provide it. Local residents are attempting to ease the hardships of the border crossers by offering them hot tea.

Volunteers from Narva gather at the border crossing in the early morning hours, bringing thermoses of tea. They believe mornings are the coldest time in Narva, with temperatures at minus four degrees Celsius and freezing rain falling.

"I usually come around eight o'clock because those who have been standing here for two or three hours are already cold. This is a critical time," said Aleksei.

Aleksei admitted that a cup of tea is not a solution. People also need shelter from the wind, but the quickest fix would be to extend the operating hours of the border crossing.

"I don't understand why it's closed at night. Everyone has their explanations, but they don't make sense," Aleksei said.

Jevgenia, a Finnish resident traveling to visit relatives in Karelia via Narva, has no alternative route. Pushing a stroller, she has been at the border for two days. She considers the advice not to travel to Russia unreasonable.

"Only those without family in Russia can say, 'Don't go there.' It's a foolish suggestion. Travel through southern Estonia? Everything was already booked, and we would lose money if we canceled the trip. I hope we can cross today. Maybe they'll let me go ahead because of the child, but I don't know," Jevgenia said.

Narva's city authorities are unable to provide significant help to those crossing the border.

"Shelters? How can we build shelters? The winds here would blow any tent away. All we can do is ensure basic needs are met, such as keeping the toilets operational throughout the night," said Narva Mayor Jaan Toots (Center).

The border gridlock at Narva is the result of combined actions by neighboring countries. Finland has closed its border checkpoints, Russia has suspended cross-border car and bus traffic and Estonia has shut the Narva border point overnight while implementing full customs checks for exits from Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!