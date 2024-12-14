Estonian bus companies pessimistic about holiday season numbers going east

Despite a forecast rise in border crossings between Estonia and Russia, Estonian bus companies have reported a sharp drop in demand for travel eastwards, with long waits and harsh conditions causing many to postpone or cancel trips.

Carriers attribute the overall decline to fewer Russian citizens and dual nationals traveling home for the holidays.

Daily border crossings have dropped from 1,500 to about 1,000, according to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

Rait Remmel, head of international business at carrier Lux Express, describes this year as unprecedented, saying: "We have never had such a small number of travelers during the New Year period," looking ahead to a traditionally busy time.

"In mid-December, there were still seats available on buses every day for the holiday period," he added, a stark contrast to previous years when buses were fully booked by now.

This drop in demand is largely attributed to extended border delays and freezing temperatures.

Remmel said: "In Narva, it's the waiting time at Peetri Square for comprehensive checks by both border guards and customs on the Estonian side," which is at fault.

On the Russian side, redoubled checks at the Luhamaa crossing further add to the delays.

Many travelers are now making fewer trips to Russia, with most traveling just once or twice a year, down from multiple visits in the past.

"People simply postpone their trips and don't travel at the moment," Remmel continued.

Igor Pashchuk, head of Baltic Shuttle, another company engaged in long-distance bus travel, echoed these concerns, stating: "Compared with last year, the number of passengers has halved... There aren't many who would go to Narva just to wait five hours in line at the border."

