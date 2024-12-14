X!

Estonian bus companies pessimistic about holiday season numbers going east

News
A coach to St Peterburg crossing the Estonian-Russian border on November 18, 2023.
A coach to St Peterburg crossing the Estonian-Russian border on November 18, 2023. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
News

Despite a forecast rise in border crossings between Estonia and Russia, Estonian bus companies have reported a sharp drop in demand for travel eastwards, with long waits and harsh conditions causing many to postpone or cancel trips.

Carriers attribute the overall decline to fewer Russian citizens and dual nationals traveling home for the holidays.

Daily border crossings have dropped from 1,500 to about 1,000, according to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

Rait Remmel, head of international business at carrier Lux Express, describes this year as unprecedented, saying: "We have never had such a small number of travelers during the New Year period," looking ahead to a traditionally busy time.

"In mid-December, there were still seats available on buses every day for the holiday period," he added, a stark contrast to previous years when buses were fully booked by now.

This drop in demand is largely attributed to extended border delays and freezing temperatures.

Remmel said: "In Narva, it's the waiting time at Peetri Square for comprehensive checks by both border guards and customs on the Estonian side," which is at fault.

On the Russian side, redoubled checks at the Luhamaa crossing further add to the delays.

Many travelers are now making fewer trips to Russia, with most traveling just once or twice a year, down from multiple visits in the past.

"People simply postpone their trips and don't travel at the moment," Remmel continued.

Igor Pashchuk, head of Baltic Shuttle, another company engaged in long-distance bus travel, echoed these concerns, stating: "Compared with last year, the number of passengers has halved... There aren't many who would go to Narva just to wait five hours in line at the border."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Jüri Nikolajev, Aleksander Krjukov, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:05

Drell's outstanding performance not enough to save Rip City from defeat

16:42

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova earns Estonia's first-ever short course world medal

16:06

ERR chair on budget cuts, independence, and the future of public broadcasting

15:46

Mart Laar hits out at Estonian foreign policy 'switch' on Palestine

14:31

Estonian women's national football team surges 8 spots in new FIFA rankings

13:43

Estonian bus companies pessimistic about holiday season numbers going east

13:04

Tartu rental property supply surges, though prices stubbornly remain stable

12:23

Biathletes Tomingas and Ermits through in Austrian world cup stage

11:39

Artificial snow keeps Jõulumäe ski track going despite mild winter so far

10:51

Court deliberates apparent gray zone in Pärnu spa center drowning case

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

13.12

Police chief: Every day, two Estonians lose their life savings

12.12

Estonian-produced movie 'Bubble & Squeak' to premiere at 2025 Sundance Festival

12.12

Tallinn distributes GHB rapid tests to nightlife venues

13.12

Ukrainian court: Slava Ukraini could have been taken for over €400,000

13.12

50 Cent to perform at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds next August

13.12

Strong opposition to axing Tallinn ring railway plan

13.12

17-year-old Eneli Jefimova wins historic medal for Estonia in Budapest Updated

13.12

EDF colonel: Ukrainians under huge pressure in Pokrovsk direction

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo