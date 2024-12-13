Estonia launches new cyber range training in Kyiv under Tallinn Mechanism

In Kyiv this week, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) launched a cyber range-based exercise for over 240 Ukrainian cyber experts. The exercise was organized by Estonia's e-Governance Academy (eGA), CybExer Technologies and the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) and is part of a broader initiative to help improve Ukraine's resilience to cyberattacks.

While Estonia has provided significant assistance to Ukraine in other areas, this exercise marks Estonia's first cybersecurity contribution under the Tallinn Mechanism, which aligns Ukraine's needs with coordinated support from donor countries committed to boosting Ukraine's resilience to cyberattacks.

"Our ambition with this Cyber Shield exercise is not just to carry out a single event. We aim to establish a broader exercise program, and we have already reached out to several partner countries to collaborate on this initiative. Together, we can create something even more impactful," Prime Minister Kristen Michal said at the launch.

"I also extend my thanks to the National Cyber Security Coordination Center, Ministry of Digital Transformation, CDTO Campus and the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as to ESTDEV, the e-Governance Academy and CybExer for organizing this important event," the prime minister said.

Cyber Shield exercise

The three-day exercise combines threat hunting with a live-fire scenario, culminating in a hack-back event. It incorporates various cutting-edge attack and defense techniques beyond the scope of traditional live-fire exercises.

According to Merle Maigre, Head of Cybersecurity Competence Center at eGA, cyber range-based exercises offer a practical and effective way to enhance cyber defense skills.

"This allows Ukraine's digital professionals to train as they would counter threats in real-life situations, ensuring the continuity of vital services and helping to build a secure and trusted digital environment. eGA and CybExer have a proven track record in organizing cyber training in Ukraine. We have witnessed the incredibly high motivation of our Ukrainian partners to acquire new digital skills," Maigre said.

Ukraine has become a leader in adapting to digital challenges in extraordinary circumstances.

"This initiative, funded by ESTDEV, highlights Estonia's commitment to supporting Ukraine's digital infrastructure while fostering international cooperation under the Tallinn Mechanism. I hope that with its resilience and rapid advancements in countering cyber threats, Ukraine will soon be positioned to share its valuable lessons on the global stage," said Andres Äärema, program manager for Digital Transformation at ESTDEV.

Mechanism for donor coordination

Launched in December 2023, the Tallinn Mechanism was established by eleven countries – Estonia, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Canada, Poland, France, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, the U.S.A. and the United Kingdom – to amplify donor support for Ukraine's civilian cybersecurity efforts. Italy has recently joined the Mechanism, and NATO and the EU participate as observers.

"The Tallinn Mechanism has become the largest cooperation platform for international donors, through which donors are actively implementing projects to help Ukraine to build up their cybersecurity resilience ," said Tanel Sepp, the Estonian ambassador-at-large for cyber diplomacy.

Previously, countries lacked the means to coordinate their support for cybersecurity in Ukraine, and their efforts were fragmented. The Tallinn Mechanism addresses this issue by systematically aligning Ukraine's needs with the capabilities of donor countries, ensuring that international support forms a cohesive and strategic whole.

"Regrettably, it is highly likely that Russia's cyberattacks will persist in the foreseeable future. As such, the Tallinn Mechanism offers a long-term platform to strengthen Ukraine's systemic preparedness and resilience against cyberattacks, ensuring sustained support in the face of ongoing threats," Sepp said.

Estonia is currently leading the Tallinn Mechanism. In 2024, Estonia allocated €500,000 from the development cooperation budget for the initiative.

