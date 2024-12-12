X!

NATO's Crossed Swords cyber exercise gets underway in Tallinn

News
Crossed Swords 2024.
Crossed Swords 2024. Source: Kristi Sits
News

On Thursday, the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE) kicked off its Crossed Swords 2024 exercise in Tallinn. Bringing together participants from 40 nations, including both NATO and non-NATO member states, Crossed Swords focuses on training cyber specialists to execute a full offensive cyber kill chain in a realistic and dynamic simulated crisis environment.

"The goal of the Crossed Swords exercise is to practice and experiment in a field that is highly relevant in today's world," said Dr. Mart Noorma, director of NATO CCDCOE.

"We are a defensive alliance by nature. In order to understand how our adversaries think we also need to master offensive cyber skills. Deterrence in cyberspace is complicated, but we continue doing our best to keep our nations safe."

This year's exercise is designed to train military command elements in the command and control of offensive cyberspace capabilities as well as support the development of other operational domain and tactical skills related to cyberspace, such as information operations. The exercise is integrated with a concurrent Special Forces exercise with the aim of strengthening collaboration between kinetic and cyber units within the context of multi-domain operations.

"Crossed Swords is a highly focused offensive cyber exercise that is open to all CCDCOE nations. This gives us access to global perspectives, methods, skills, and insights in a collaborative learning and training environment where we can all learn from each other and the similar cyber threats we all face," said Cdr. Jack Shis, Crossed Swords exercise director.

"In this iteration, Crossed Swords is employing realistic technologies and attack methods, and focuses on key infrastructure and logistics systems that are critical to any military effort," Shis added.

The scenario occurs in a fictitious setting where a friendly state – "Berylia" is engaged in armed conflict against a hostile adversary "Crimsonia."

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12.12

17-year-old Eneli Jefimova wins historic medal for Estonia in Budapest

12.12

Half of grid reinforcement cost to be covered by network charges

12.12

NATO's Crossed Swords cyber exercise gets underway in Tallinn

12.12

Estonian MFA allocates additional €200,000 to Ukraine

12.12

Estonian-produced movie 'Bubble & Squeak' to premiere at 2025 Sundance Festival

12.12

Eneli Jefimova, Matz Topkin and Johannes Erm named Tallinn's athletes of the year

12.12

Hartman: Regional branch closures should be agreed with rural affairs minister

12.12

Opinions divided on Tallinn's planned virtual teaching trial

12.12

ERR in Ukraine: Pokrovsk prepares for third winter of war as Russians bear down

12.12

Experts consider conscription reform reasonable

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

11.12

Estonia's 2025 tax overhaul: Income, VAT and excise hikes plus new car tax

10.12

Ericsson scraps plans to build new factory in Estonia

11.12

Electricity prices in Estonia to hit €542 per MWh on Thursday morning

12.12

Estonia first to start inspecting Russian 'shadow fleet' vessels

12.12

Estonia declares Asper Biogene data theft leader an international fugitive

12.12

Tallinn distributes GHB rapid tests to nightlife venues

11.12

Gallery: Tallinn's 'million-kroon' toilet replaced at Toompea

10.12

Estonian adults' skills well above OECD average

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo