RIA: No reason to believe cyberattack behind Monday morning's website disruptions

Many Estonian websites, including ERR's, were temporarily disrupted on Monday morning but the State Information System Agency (RIA) does not believe a cyberattack against Estonia is to blame.

The problems that occurred between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. are linked to cyber security service provider Cloudflare, the agency said.

"The outages were caused by a technical issue at the data center of a company providing protection against denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Website functionality has since been restored in cooperation with the company. There is no reason to believe the incident was the result of a cyberattack," it said in a statement.

ERR's problems were fixed by 8:45 a.m.

Radio portals also experienced issues on Sunday.

