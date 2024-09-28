X!

Strong winds overnight left many without electricity Saturday morning

News
Waves in stormy weather.
Waves in stormy weather. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Lilian Õis
News

Strong winds and rain have led to numerous electricity outages across Estonia, mainly in the western half of the country.

As of 10 a.m., approximately 800 customers were without electricity, with most of them located in Pärnu County, in the southwest.

Grid operator Elektrilevi reports 12 medium-voltage outages across Estonia today.

Elektrilevi's outage map is updated in real time and shows the highest number of disruptions in Pärnu County, where around 600 customers were affected as of the time of writing.

Nearly 100 customers in Tallinn were without power, while Tartu County reported nearly 150 affected customers.

Elektrilevi said the medium-voltage outages will be restored by or around 3 p.m., Saturday at current estimates.

The Environmental Agency (Keskkonnaagentuur) reported that Saturday will bring further thunderstorms and heavy downpours in many areas.

Gusts from the south and southwest are expected to reach 15-20 meters per second in coastal areas.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:32

Kristin Tattar shoots to top of leaderboard in Maple Hill

10:46

Ministry sends draft new space law for approval

10:02

Strong winds overnight left many without electricity Saturday morning

09:35

Ott Tänak in second place after Rally Chile day one

09:07

Estonian honorary consulate opens in New York

08:48

Planet42 investment mediator article no grounds for authorities' investigation

08:28

Weekend mostly rainy and windy

27.09

Estonia ferry disaster 30th anniversary to be marked in Tallinn on Saturday

27.09

Ülemiste City bus route diverted during first week of October

27.09

Pope Francis creates Tallinn diocese

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.09

EDF volunteer originally from Sri Lanka: I want to defend Estonia

26.09

SAS ends cooperation with Estonia's Nordica

27.09

Pope Francis creates Tallinn diocese

27.09

Court finds former education minister guilty of embezzlement and fraud

27.09

New questions to be removed from driving theory test

27.09

Intelligence chief: Toropets drone strike impact will be apparent in October

27.09

Nordica seeking new partners from outside Europe

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo