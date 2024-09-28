Strong winds overnight left many without electricity Saturday morning

Strong winds and rain have led to numerous electricity outages across Estonia, mainly in the western half of the country.

As of 10 a.m., approximately 800 customers were without electricity, with most of them located in Pärnu County, in the southwest.

Grid operator Elektrilevi reports 12 medium-voltage outages across Estonia today.

Elektrilevi's outage map is updated in real time and shows the highest number of disruptions in Pärnu County, where around 600 customers were affected as of the time of writing.

Nearly 100 customers in Tallinn were without power, while Tartu County reported nearly 150 affected customers.

Elektrilevi said the medium-voltage outages will be restored by or around 3 p.m., Saturday at current estimates.

The Environmental Agency (Keskkonnaagentuur) reported that Saturday will bring further thunderstorms and heavy downpours in many areas.

Gusts from the south and southwest are expected to reach 15-20 meters per second in coastal areas.

