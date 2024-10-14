X!

Elektrilevi serves nearly all Estonia, still handling Imatra IT merger details

News
Elektrilevi.
Elektrilevi. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Grid distributor Elektrilevi is still completing the full merger of its systems following the takeover of Imatra several years ago.

The merger means Elektrilevi now controls 95 percent of Estonia's distribution network, covering over 533,000 customers.

Elektrilevi acquired Imatra Elekter in 2021 and at the time planned to merge the two systems within two years, yet the process remains unfinished over three years later.

Elektrilevi puts this down to the complexity of replacing IT systems

Elektrilevi CEO Mihkel Härm said: "This is an extremely complex IT system, which manages more than 500,000 of Elektrilevi's clients. Updating and replacing such systems requires thorough analysis, to ensure the result is optimal."

Most other work processes have been aligned, leaving the integration of customer information systems unfinished.

This is now expected by the first half of 2026.

"We plan to replace the system by the first half of 2026. Following this, the full integration of the two companies can be completed," Härm said.

In any case, Imatra network outages are already visible on Elektrilevi's system, giving Imatra customers access to outage updates – in real time on the Elektrilevi page and which can prove useful during storm conditions.

Elektrilevi paid €29 million to acquire the Estonian subsidiary of Finnish firm Imatra.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karin Koppel

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:29

Mark Lajal through to Antwerp round two

10:58

Local governments want possibility to lay down local taxes

10:21

Fencer Katrina Lehis defeats fellow Estonian Irina Embrich in Croatia

09:56

Cyclist Martin Laas loses leader's jersey on Taihu Lake final day

09:34

ISS: Russian intelligence services interested in recruiting dual citizens

09:19

Ministry looking to limit access to Estonian e-residency

08:58

EDF tests three varieties of concrete bunker

08:32

Brig. Gen. Laneman: Russian forces making progress in eastern Ukraine concerning

08:02

Elektrilevi serves nearly all Estonia, still handling Imatra IT merger details

07:32

Monday overcast, weather to be clearer as week goes on

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13.10

Monday electricity prices in Estonia to spike nearly ninefold

13.10

Estonia seeking opportunity to procure arms from Ukraine

13.10

Nearly 900 young adults to start conscription in Estonia's October call-up

09:19

Ministry looking to limit access to Estonian e-residency

11.10

Astronomers: Spectacular geomagnetic storms to continue until next summer

13.10

ERR in Kyiv: Residents brace for power outages using solar energy

13.10

Impact of walking, cycling discussed at Estonian movement conference

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo