Elektrilevi serves nearly all Estonia, still handling Imatra IT merger details

Grid distributor Elektrilevi is still completing the full merger of its systems following the takeover of Imatra several years ago.

The merger means Elektrilevi now controls 95 percent of Estonia's distribution network, covering over 533,000 customers.

Elektrilevi acquired Imatra Elekter in 2021 and at the time planned to merge the two systems within two years, yet the process remains unfinished over three years later.

Elektrilevi puts this down to the complexity of replacing IT systems

Elektrilevi CEO Mihkel Härm said: "This is an extremely complex IT system, which manages more than 500,000 of Elektrilevi's clients. Updating and replacing such systems requires thorough analysis, to ensure the result is optimal."

Most other work processes have been aligned, leaving the integration of customer information systems unfinished.

This is now expected by the first half of 2026.

"We plan to replace the system by the first half of 2026. Following this, the full integration of the two companies can be completed," Härm said.

In any case, Imatra network outages are already visible on Elektrilevi's system, giving Imatra customers access to outage updates – in real time on the Elektrilevi page and which can prove useful during storm conditions.

Elektrilevi paid €29 million to acquire the Estonian subsidiary of Finnish firm Imatra.

