Weekend mostly rainy and windy

The weekend's weather in Estonia will be much as it was late on during the work week, with showers, cloud cover, strong breezes and even occasional thunder. From the second half of Sunday and into the new week it will get drier, however.

Friday night into Saturday morning was rainy and windy, with thunderstorms seen in the southwest and Saaremaa.

Weather in Estonia for the morning of Saturday, September 28, 2024. Source: ERR

The rain is to continue in the morning in the southwest and south, but the morning will be largely dry elsewhere. Southwesterlies in gusts up to 18 meters per second will clear a little of the cloud cover, and ambient temperatures in the morning are set to range from 12-15 degrees.

Daytime weather map, Saturday, September 28, 2024. Source: ERR

The rain will return in places daytime, with the short but very heavy downpours seen in recent days to recur, and thunder also forecast – this time for the Tallinn area and northwest coast.

The winds will remain too, at 7-12 meters per second, in gusts up to 18 meters per second.

Daytime highs of 17 degrees are forecast, and the air temperature will fall no lower than 14 degrees.

In the evening, the winds will swing round to the west and northwest.

Four-day weather outlook, Sunday, September 29 to Wednesday, October 2, 2024. Source: ERR

Overnight Saturday to Sunday, scattered showers will continue in many places, but by the Sunday afternoon, the rain will become less frequent.

Nighttime temperatures will be between 4 and 12 degrees, averaging 7 degrees; daytime highs will range from 9 to 14 degrees on the Sunday daytime.

The new week will bring lower nighttime temperatures.

On Sunday night/Monday early morning, ambient temperatures are forecast to range from 0 to 5 degrees, and ground-level temperatures may fall to as low as -4 degrees in some areas.

The daytime averages will remain quite warm as we enter October: Up to 13 degrees on the Monday and no lower than 9 degrees on the Wednesday.

Monday and Tuesday will also be mostly dry, but the rain is forecast to return by Wednesday.

Dawn on Saturday was just before 7.20 a.m., while sunset is just after 7 p.m. (in Tallinn). By Wednesday, the respective times are are about 10 minutes later and earlier respectively.