X!

Swedbank digital services went offline Thursday evening

News
Swedbank's logo on the under-construction new Tallinn headquarters.
Swedbank's logo on the under-construction new Tallinn headquarters. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Digital services provided by Swedbank Estonia experienced disruption on Thursday evening.

Internet banking, use of the bank's mobile app and card payments were unavailable during the outage.

Swedbank spokesperson Martin Kõrv told ERR that while the issues, which began in the evening, were resolved temporarily, disruptions later recurred.

Kõrv was unable to pinpoint the cause of the issues or when services will be returning to normal operations, advising users to wait and try later.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

08:24

Amendment aims to nudge the unemployed toward returning to the labor market

07:58

Swedbank digital services went offline Thursday evening

07:53

Gallery: Paldiski maantee pedestrian tunnel opens

26.09

Transport Administration: Budget cuts mean more cracks, potholes and ruts

26.09

Government scraps sugar tax

26.09

Liberty Manor sold for several times more than the opening bid

26.09

Ministry seeking partner to continue workplace diversity scheme

26.09

Ministry of Climate: Nordica could be headed for bankruptcy

26.09

Gallery: Prime minister presents draft budget to Riigikogu

26.09

ISS summons Riigikogu member after China visit

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

26.09

SAS ends cooperation with Estonia's Nordica

26.09

Thousands of Russians, Belarusians still using Estonia's e-residency scheme

25.09

New Balticconnector pipeline damage facts come to light

26.09

Ministry of Climate: Nordica could be headed for bankruptcy

26.09

Removal by Russia of Narva River buoys leads to surge in border violations

26.09

Estonian village to change name over 'Russia connection'

25.09

Tallinn public transport route changes come into effect in October

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo