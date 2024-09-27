Swedbank digital services went offline Thursday evening

Internet banking, use of the bank's mobile app and card payments were unavailable during the outage.

Swedbank spokesperson Martin Kõrv told ERR that while the issues, which began in the evening, were resolved temporarily, disruptions later recurred.

Kõrv was unable to pinpoint the cause of the issues or when services will be returning to normal operations, advising users to wait and try later.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!