Telia phone calls disrupted on Thursday

Telecommunications firm Telia has reported service interruptions.

The disruption affects phone calls, and the firm announced shortly before lunchtime Thursday: "At the moment all Telia calls are disrupted. Customers cannot make calls using mobile phones. SMS messages should be working, according to initial information."

"With respect to calls, turning off VoLTE voice communication on your device can be tried, in order to make calls this way via GSM, or the 2G network," Telia went on.

The company stated that it is aware of the issues and is working to establish its causes.

Telia has stressed that 112 emergency calls will still get through in the case of voice communication outages, as these can be made via other providers' networks.

To do his the Telia SIM card should be removed from the phone, or the phone should be restarted and the emergency call made before entering the phone's PIN if it uses one.

Telia has pledged to make public any new information as soon as it comes in.

ERR staffers who are Telia customers tried making calls at the time of writing, with the result that some outgoing calls came through, but they remained unreachable to callers form other networks.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

