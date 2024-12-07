X!

Jogger rescued in Võru County as PPA uses siren to help her out

News
Forest in Estonia in late winter.
Forest in Estonia in late winter. Source: ERR
News

A woman who got lost while out running with her dog in the forest in Võru County was rescued unharmed thanks to a novel use of a police patrol car siren, which alerted her to which direction she needed to walk, regional daily Võrumaa Teataja reported.

On Thursday morning, the 30-year-old woman got into difficulty in the forest near Saki village in Võru County, in southeastern Estonia, but luckily had her phone with her and was able to dial 112, the emergency number, for help.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) quickly used her phone's GPS location to pinpoint where she was and, when reaching the forest's edge, set off their patrol car's siren, which she could hear and use to find her way out of the labyrinth of trees.

However, things weren't all that straightforward – while she could locate the PPA car, a deep stream separated it and the woman, so officers had to guide her and her dog further along the river bank to safety.

This incident underscores the importance of carrying a fully charged phone when heading into Estonia's wilderness areas, as this – as here – can prove a lifeline in emergencies, especially at this time of year.

This can be the case even in areas a person thinks they are familiar with – the forest can take on quite a different appearance in winter than it does in summer or even autumn.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Võrumaa teataja

