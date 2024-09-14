2024 also a bumper year in Estonia for cranberries

Cranberries (Jõhvikad).
Cranberries (Jõhvikad). Source: ERR
The long summer has brought forth a great bounty in cranberries, particularly in Estonia's many bogs, so much so that some veteran pickers say they don't remember anything quite like it.

Cranberries normally appear much earlier in the summer, in early June, but the current, early fall abundance might be the result of unusually warm start to the summer back in May.

Around the right amount of rainfall has also helped the berries grow larger in size than usual.

Nature writer Kristel Vilbaste told "Aktuaalne kaamera" she had "Been picking cranberries for almost 60 years, and I can say I don't recall a single year like this one."

"There have surely been individual years with an abundance of cranberries, but this year, no matter where you step, there are cranberries everywhere.

This is such that: "You would be able pick them until the first frosts arrive, and even into next spring, if you had the energy."

Cranberries Source: Erakogu

Vilbaste was speaking from the Laeva bog (Laeva soo) in Tartu County.

Another picker there told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "I filled a small bucket in about 10 minutes. But this fall, you don't have to search hard to find a good spot, as the bogs are so chock full of cranberries."

Another picker, Elli, said she had collected 15 liters or more of cranberries.

As in other picking seasons, this period often leads to increased work for the Rescue Board (Pääasteamet).

Vilbaste advises regularly checking one's position and noting landmarks to prevent getting lost in the forested environment, and also wearing substantial wellington boots or similar, particularly as cranberries are often to be found in boggy areas.

That aside, another picker, at the Laeva bog, Raivo, said there was more than enough to go round, "so everyone is welcome to come and pick them."

The summer has also brought bumper harvests to agriculture, including potatoes, corn and alfalfa.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Ode Maria Punamäe.

