Interest groups differ on forestry clear-cutting plan

News
Forest in Estonia (photo is illustrative).
Forest in Estonia (photo is illustrative). Source: Laura Raudnagel/ERR
News

A nature conservation group has raised several concerns about the planned expansion of conservation areas, where clear-cutting would ostensibly be forbidden.

Speaking about the reforms, Minister of Climate Yoko Alender (Reform) said: "The largest principle here is that we want to create clarity on 30 percent of our landmass being under state protection."

"Of that 30 percent, approximately half is forested. There is also bog, meadows, wooded meadows, and all the variety of landscapes we have in our protected areas," the minister went on.

Conservationists on the other hand, find the specific percentages problematic.

Minister of Climate Yoko Alender (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Liis Kuresoo, a forest expert at the Estonian Fund for Nature (Eestimaa Looduse Fond) told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "A significant issue arises if we see this 30 percent as a ceiling, or a maximum."

"This is one thing which really the various international agreements do not allow us to do, since the percentage of protected areas should be based on this: How well our habitats and species are doing," Kuresoo continued.

Land under protection makes up roughly 28 percent of Estonia's territory at present. As noted the new law plans to set a target of 30 percent, both as minimum and maximum.

The extra 2 percent is to derive from land in state hands, Jaanus Aun, executive director of Eesti Erametsaliit, a private forest owners' lobby group, said.

Jaanus Aun. Source: Personal collection.

The organization has welcomed the agreement and the specific proportion.

"However, our concern is which lands are included in this calculation and which are not," Aun said, noting not all protected lands are counted in the 30 percent.

The Ministry of Climate has sent the amendments to the Nature Conservation Act and the Forest Act to stakeholders for the approval round, ahead of passing it to the Riigikogu.

The amendments aim increase the proportion of protected land, establish a ban on clear-cutting in protected areas, and allow for planting new trees.

Liis Kuresoo. Source: Katre Liiv

The ministry also said hopes to reach a societal contract on the finalization and adoption of the national forestry development plan, a very long-running saga.

The clear-cut ban in affected areas will concern 125,000 hectares, of which 36,000 hectares are in private hands.

Liis Kuresoo said these figures are not as significant as they may seem, as clear-cutting can still go ahead, even in protected zones, when categorized under other types of felling.

Aun said that in the Eesti Erametsaliit's view, compensation should also be increased for those subject to the restrictions.

The climate ministry mainly plans to compensate for the restrictions and bans by allowing the establishment of so-called tree plantations on existing agricultural lands.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Merilin Pärli.

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:21

ICT association criticizes plans for a 'red tape tax' for telecoms

12:55

Auditor: Corporate tax to make it harder for foreign owners to use profits

12:42

Transport Administration latest noise barrier project to cost over €2.4 million

12:14

Prime Minister Michal confirms ministers' areas of responsibility

11:57

Tõnu Kaljuste's last Birgitta festival as director ends with 'Pirita missa'

11:16

Membership dues account for around 3 percent of Riigikogu parties' revenues

10:42

Political parties not overly concerned about irregular membership dues paid

10:04

Justice minister mulls selling, renting Estonia's prison space

09:42

Tartu Agro says auctioning off its land would spell the end of the company

09:23

Interest groups differ on forestry clear-cutting plan

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.08

China admits container ship Newnew Polar Bear damaged undersea gas pipeline

12.08

Estonian state real estate manager puts Liberty Manor up for sale

12.08

Number of dangerous derelict buildings falling in Tallinn

07.08

Decathlete Karel Tilga's pole vault mishap mocked online by rapper Snoop Dogg

12.08

ERR Estonians' favorite brand

12.08

Congestion tax idea floated by ministry official without minister's knowledge

12.08

Raivo Vare: Estonian economy in the conditions of the new economic cycle

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo