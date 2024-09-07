Bumper apple crops mean juice makers working flat out

2024 has been a good year for apples.
2024 has been a good year for apples.
Thanks to a bumper year for the fruit, apple juice pressers have been busy from morning until night through late summer. Many juice makers have built their own apple presses or refurbished old equipment to cope with supply of apples and the demand from consumers.

Ilmar Saar, owner of Piiri farm, near Võru, has been pressing apple juice for years.

For those who wish, he also heat-treats the pressed juice and packages it into special bags. Ilmar, who has a keen interest in tech, has together with his son built both the apple crusher and the system for pumping the juice into this heater.

"My greatest inspiration was the pulp machinery set up at the Räpina pulp and paper mill 150 years ago, which works on the same principle as a paper machine. When I started constructing the press, I aimed to be able to press all kinds of apples, and, with a few exceptions, I've been able to achieve that," Saar said.

Ivar Kanarik, who lives in Põlva, has been pressing apple juice in an outbuilding next to his home for decades now.

This year, he, too, added a juice heating device, which he can even control via a smartphone app.

The long summer, which arrived early, helped too.

Kanairk said: "I think this year's harvest has been very good. Everything has ripened earlier than usual, and I believe the season is only just beginning. The first summer apples have been pressed, so now we are moving on to the autumn apples, which are much easier to press, as they're not as mushy or overripe."

This means the work can continue as late on in the year as early November.

"Some people believe the best time to make juice is after the first autumn frosts, as the juice is supposedly better and sweeter then. And it's true, once the first frosts pass and it warms up again, we do fire up the machines," Kanarik added

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Leevi Lillemäe.

17:01

Kristin Tattar rises to second place in Discraft Great Lakes Open

16:44

16:34

Ministry starts legislative preparation for large-scale offshore wind power

16:01

Ministry: Estonia's air quality 'good'

15:58

Pärnu's hotels reported generally better summer than forecast

15:51

Siim Kallas: I have been a man of executive power

15:29

Collins Kipkirui, Helah Kiprop win Tallinn half-marathons

14:40

Tallinn making plans to upgrade Tehnika cycle lanes

13:45

Kärdla only county center which lacks public emergency shelter

13:28

Replacement deputy secretary general for digital development may be scrapped

