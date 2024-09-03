Photos: Estonia seeing record apple harvests this year

Throughout the country, this year's apple harvest is setting records in many orchards, and harvesting them all demands a lot of manual labor. Regardless of the work involved, however, people in Estonia tend to buy apples based on appearance.

Plenty of folks across Estonia can rejoice over an abundant apple harvest this year.

In the Järva County village of Märjandi, spouses Piia and Meelis Tiigemäe consider themselves small producers, despite the fact that they've planted more than 900 apples trees, as well as plums and pears, in their orchard over the past 25 years. This year's bumper crop of apples has surprised even them.

"We haven't worked any miracles with them; this year there's just been enough water and warmth, and that's the main component needed for apple growth," said Rebase Farm owner Piia Tiigemäe.

"This is 'Eva kuld,'" she explained, showing off one variety of apple. "'Eva kuld' is an heirloom variety, an antique variety – very sweet apples. They're not quite fully ripe yet, but you have to pick winter apples before they're fully ripe so they'll store well."

"With apples, if you thin out the tree a bit, the remaining apples will ripen much faster, because they'll get more energy and resources," noted co-owner Meelis Tiigemäe.

The Tiigemäe family knows that people in Estonia are faithful to particular apple varieties, and that they tend to buy apples based on appearance.

"The 'Kuldrenett,' 'Tiina' and 'Suislepp' always sell well," highlighted Piia Tiigemäe. "It's still the good old well-known varieties that folks want most. But the apple has to be pink or yellow. People often really do 'buy with their eyes.'"

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

