Farmers welcome rainy June: No silage shortage this year

While last year's hay harvest fell short of expectations due to unfavorable weather, recent rains have allowed farmers to harvest a lot of silage already this year.

While May's heatwave was popular amongst vacationers, Estonia's farmers were pleased with the frequent June rain which has saved this year's harvest.

Margo Klaasmägi, member of the board of the Artiston Grupp and head of agriculture, told ERR the last few weeks' weather has had a better-than-expected effect on their produce in Lääne-Viru County.

"Here in the Laekvere area, we have very good grass growth. We are at the end of the first bale of our silage and there is still considerably more than usual from the first bale. Maybe even double the amount," he said.

Riho Kens, CEO of OÜ Viraito operating in Central Estonia, also said the weather has been favorable.

"The first half of spring was very miserable, with no rainfall and the ground relatively dry. But now the rain has come at just the right time, at the last minute," said Kens.

He said spring in the Adavere region has been difficult for the last four years. But this year the rain has saved the day and sowing new crops has been successful.

"In previous years, when we have sown the grass in the spring, half of it has been lost," Kens said. "No one should complain this time around."

Klaasmägi described previous years as exceptionally difficult as clover had to be gathered from neighboring farms. But there have been no problems this year. "There will be a lot of silage this year," he confirmed.

Klaasmägi said in the future, to ensure top hay growing conditions, to have both warmth and rain in summer. If the conditions are too dry the plants are severely damaged.

"A reasonable amount of rain is needed, otherwise you obviously cannot make silage from another crop. Last year, the second harvest was practically left undone because there was no rainfall. As things stand at the moment, it is perhaps a little too early to make any predictions about silage and hay quantities, because summer can still bring surprises. But it has been a good start," Klaasmägi said.

He said the situation this year is already better than last year, when several small producers went out of business. Some even had to sell their animals to avoid starving their dairy herd, as the weather conditions were so unfavorable for grass growing and feed became more expensive.

"I believe that the hay could actually be delivered already, because haymaking should start before Midsummer, and hay should be ready by mid-July," said the Artiston board member. "Now is the time to stock up on hay and the conditions are very good. Even the weather forecast shows a decent haymaking season."

Riho Kens highlighted that whatever the future summer weather may bring, the summer crops have already sprouted so much that they should not be too badly affected by drought. A long dry spell would have a limited effect on the quality of winter crop, but nothing too bad.

However, last year's bad weather continues to have an effect on prices. According to Kens, straw has a high price tag from €80 to €120 per tonne. "This has never happened before. Usually, the price of high-quality silage is like this," he pointed out.

At the same time, the price of silage has fallen sharply and there is now enough for everyone. According to Kens, future straw prices depend on the winter and summer crops, but based on the current situation, it can be assumed that straw can be adequately stocked and its price will also fall.

--

