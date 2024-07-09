Beekeepers predict good honey harvest

The beekeeping season has started well – this year's honey reached the market at the start of June. Beekeepers predict a very good harvest this year.

Hobby beekeeper Heino Kuusmann told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" he collected the first honey from his hives last month.

Kuusmann is very optimistic about this year. "The weather is good – it's raining, it's sunny, it's warm. It's going to be a good honey year," he said. "Thirty kilograms of honey should definitely come in (per hive), so I'm happy already."

Kuusmann keeps bees for his family and grandchildren and has 15 colonies.

Koeru beekeeper Lembit Liin and his wife Kai have 45 colonies. Their first honey was also extracted in the first days of June.

Lembit Liin told AK May was a good month for bees and it laid the foundation for this year's good honey harvest.

"May was not a spring month, but it was warm for us and for the bees. The apple orchards and the berry orchards, the dandelions – everything was in bloom and the bees could do their work in them. And it was not just the honey that was good in May, but also the pollen," he explained.

Lembit Liin's bees produced 40 kilograms of honey per colony in May and the first half of June, and there is more to come, he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!