Estonians learn to keep flower fields just for bees

News
Bee.
Bee. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Väino Valdmann
News

Farmers can now get support to set up forage fields for bees, thanks to experiments carried out by Rannu Seeme OÜ and researchers from the University of Tartu and the Estonian University of Life Sciences. The project has been shortlisted for the European Beekeeping Prize.

Rannu Seeme OÜ, an Estonian plant nursery, has been nominated for the European Beekeeping Award for its work in creating bee foraging flower fields suitable for Estonian conditions, where flowers were traditionally grown for biomass and nitrogen enrichment, Maaleht reports.

Even for seasoned farmers, incorporating flower gardening into large-scale agriculture presents challenges, particularly in terms of identifying the most appealing forager plants that attract local bees and prolonging their flowering season in the landscape.

Starting in 2022, Rannu Seeme collaborates with researchers from the University of Tartu and the University of Life Sciences, as well as agro-tech companies to study flower welfare and management in Estonia, promote the diversity of local pollinator species, and so expand the honey bee foraging base.

The European Bee Award competition aims to identify and recognize good practice in the field of pollinator conservation and biodiversity. The Estonian nominee was submitted by the Nature Fund, an association of landowners that promotes voluntary nature conservation and the use of wise and best practice in land use. Rannu Seemne OÜ has 2,300 hectares under cultivation; they grow oats, wheat, barley, rapeseed and buckwheat.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Source: "Maaleht"

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:21

Scientist: Closing access to Baltic Sea possible only partially, during war

18:42

Research Council distances itself from wretched greenwashing handbook

18:09

Anett Kontaveit wins Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters

17:32

Estonians learn to keep flower fields just for bees

16:26

State pays €10 million to municipalities linked to Nursipalu training field

15:41

Watch again: Open Estonia Foundation disinformation forum Updated

15:21

State wants to reduce risks to marine life from shallow-water wind farms

14:21

Several bus lines in Tallinn resume regular routes

13:49

Gallery: Visitor day at Estonian Defense Forces' Jõhvi base

12:42

3 minute lecture: Tartu genomic researcher finds 300 new bacterial species

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.10

Latvian president: Close Baltic Sea if Russia behind Balticconnector damage

20.10

EDF colonel: Russia still has four million artillery shells left

21.10

Electricity package deal offers can change overnight

21.10

Finnish investigators looking at 'heavy object' found near Balticconnector pipeline

10:38

Estonian telecom companies made millions in profits in nine months

21.10

Security situation a factor in proposed munitions industrial park in Estonia

21.10

Minister: Illegal migration surge is harming Schengen credibility

09:55

Anett Kontaveit makes Luxembourg Masters final

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: