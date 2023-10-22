Estonians learn to keep flower fields just for bees

Farmers can now get support to set up forage fields for bees, thanks to experiments carried out by Rannu Seeme OÜ and researchers from the University of Tartu and the Estonian University of Life Sciences. The project has been shortlisted for the European Beekeeping Prize.

Rannu Seeme OÜ, an Estonian plant nursery, has been nominated for the European Beekeeping Award for its work in creating bee foraging flower fields suitable for Estonian conditions, where flowers were traditionally grown for biomass and nitrogen enrichment, Maaleht reports.

Even for seasoned farmers, incorporating flower gardening into large-scale agriculture presents challenges, particularly in terms of identifying the most appealing forager plants that attract local bees and prolonging their flowering season in the landscape.

Starting in 2022, Rannu Seeme collaborates with researchers from the University of Tartu and the University of Life Sciences, as well as agro-tech companies to study flower welfare and management in Estonia, promote the diversity of local pollinator species, and so expand the honey bee foraging base.

The European Bee Award competition aims to identify and recognize good practice in the field of pollinator conservation and biodiversity. The Estonian nominee was submitted by the Nature Fund, an association of landowners that promotes voluntary nature conservation and the use of wise and best practice in land use. Rannu Seemne OÜ has 2,300 hectares under cultivation; they grow oats, wheat, barley, rapeseed and buckwheat.

