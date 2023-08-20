Gallery: President Alar Karis harvesting honey in front of Kadriorg Palace

President Alar Karis harvesting honey from the Kadriorg Palace beehives.
President Alar Karis joined beekeepers in harvesting honey from the Office of the President's beehives.

President Alar Karis on Friday, August 18 joined professional beekeepers in harvesting honey from the Kadriorg Palace's beehives.

"The harvest was better than last year's and the beekeepers said that our hives are viable and strong," the president said on social media.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

