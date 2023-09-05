Weeks of rainfall latest threat to Southeast Estonia potato harvest

News
Potatoe harvesting.
Potatoe harvesting. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

The tale of poor harvests this year continues with potatoes where, in some areas of South Estonia, having weather the cold spring and the drought of early summer, the issue now is the reverse – more recent heavy rainfall leading to waterlogged fields, which in many cases has meant potatoes have started rotting in the ground, before they have even been harvested.

Mart Timmi, the owner of Jaagumäe farm in Võru County, told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that: "We're trying to look for sandier areas, and where there are no ruts and no water pooling in the furrows."

"However, this year so far, we have absolutely not been able to avoid the situation, as there are fields where there is water accumulating between the furrows, and there a risk that potatoes will be left to rot there too, so you have to be very vigilant with harvesting," he went on.

This year, six varieties of potatoes have been grown on the over 100ha of land the farm owns.

This fall, more than in previous years, the fields will be monitored in order to decided if they are dry enough before the tubers can be harvested, and that those potatoes which are harvested are edible, in other words none in which rot has set in end up in the hopper.

Meanwhile at the Vaarika farm in Põlva County, they have been cultivating potatoes for over 20 years.

On Monday of this week, only a few rows of the Laura variety of potato were harvested, though winter potatoes are due to be collected in a week or two.

By this time, it is hoped, the fields will be drier.

Anneli Prosa, Vaarika farm manager, said that the Laura strain is a relatively late variety and is so not quite ready yet.

She remained optimistic about the later crop, regardless of how poor the earlier harvest had been.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', reporter Leevi Lillemäe.

Related

tallinn digital summit

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:20

Peterson: Kallas has to resign

13:52

Thousands of Russian citizens in Latvia set to lose their residence permits

13:40

Schools struggle with inability to unenroll pupils who have left Estonia

13:01

Weeks of rainfall latest threat to Southeast Estonia potato harvest

12:29

Sibul: We still don't know how Novaria Consult loan moved

12:17

Estonian spring water abundant, but caution sometimes needed when drinking

12:06

August in Estonian supermarkets: Prices continued rise on year

12:05

Läänerana Municipality wants Metsküla School's license revoked

11:37

Oidsalu: Prime minister committee showing has not brought solution nearer

11:28

Kaupo Meiel: Today, we'll learn how not to be a jerk

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.09

Electricity to cost 9,000 times more in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

01.09

Edible invasive mushroom is spreading in Estonia

04.09

President: Personally, I would have liked to see Kallas resign

04.09

Gallery: Tallinn streets before and after reconstruction

04.09

Tallinn the scene of two high-level summits this week

04.09

Prime minister couldn't tell Riigikogu committee when she made Novaria loan

04.09

Ceiling collapse prompts Tallinn European School switch to remote learning

04.09

Estonia planning abrupt pollution charges hike

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: