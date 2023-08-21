Gallery: President Alar Karis' reception marks restoration of Independence

President Alar Karis hosted the annual Rose Garden (Roosiaed) reception at Kadriorg Sunday evening, marking the 32nd anniversary of the restoration of Estonian independence.

ETV covered the reception itself, while the above gallery provides some further highlights.

In his Restoration of Independence Day speech, President Alar Karis spoke of being nonplussed about an overweening check on the freedom of expression in the media as widely reported in the Estonian media, often in the form of opinion pieces pontificating over how the media and freedom of expression could be monitored or controlled.

