Hiiumaa hosted Öölaulupidu Saturday evening

The island of Hiiumaa was the scene of a night song festival (Öölaulupidu) Saturday, marking 32 years since Estonia's independence was restored.

The Öölaulupidu, as its name suggests, was a song festival conducted in t hevening, brought together choirs, instrumentalists and soloists, in the village of Käina, on Estonia's second-largest island.

It was the fifth time the Öölaulupidu had been held there.

Ingrid Purge, one of the event's organizers, said: "The idea came up in relation to choirs and group singing marking the 100th anniversary [of Estonia's independence, in 2018]. Then, there were song festivals all over Estonia, but we also wanted to sing together. And that's how the idea came about."

The most rewarding aspect is that people continue to come together, and look forward to the Öölaulupidu, throughout the rest of the year, Purge said.

The songs, repertoire and themes were specifically related to Hiiumaa's culture and dialect, she added, in the interests of keeping these things alive.

