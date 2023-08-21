Estonian climate minister proposes changes to RMK supervisory board

Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform).
Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonian Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform) has proposed that the government appoint five new members to the supervisory board of the State Forest Management Center (RMK). Michal also conveyed the government's expectations for the RMK to the organization's management and supervisory boards.

Priit Lomp, Hardi Tullus, Margit Martinson, Ülo Needo and Randel Länts are all set to leave the nine-member RMK Supervisory Board.

At Michal's suggestion, they will be replaced on the board by Kadri Land, Marek Metslaid, Karel Rüütli, Pille Ligi and Keit Kasemets.

The remaining four members of the board, Ahti Kuningas, Merike Saks, Yoko Alender and Jevgeni Ossinovski, will continue in their current roles.

In his letter to the RMK Supervisory Board and Management Board, the climate minister also outlined the state's expectations regarding the RMK's activities. Michal highlighted the RMK's multifaceted role in the management of state-owned land and in ensuring  its use to benefit the public.

In addition to managing state forests in a sustainable and climate-resilient way, the state's expectations for the RMK also include the protection and restoration of natural and cultural heritage values, the organization of nature conservation work, management of state landscapes to promote biodiversity and mitigate climate change. The RMK is also expected to organize and promote outdoor activities and the raise people's awareness about nature.

The expectations outlined by the climate minister provide the basis for the RMK's current development plan as well as its daily operations and budget.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

