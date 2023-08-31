Climate ministry appoints four new undersecretaries

The Climate Ministry's new organizational structure will take effect on September 1, and four new undersecretaries have been announced. One vacant undersecretary position remains. There are a total of seven undersecretaries for the new Ministry of Climate.

Antti Tooming will assume the position of undersecretary for biodiversity and environmental protection, Ivo Jaanisoo for the living environment and circular economy, Kaupo Läänerand for maritime affairs and marine environment, and Kristi Klaas for green transition.

Timo Tatar remains the undersecretary for energy and mineral resources, while Sander Salmu remains the undersecretary for mobility and transportation. The position of undersecretary for strategy and innovation is vacant.

Klaas is tasked with coordinating the implementation of green reform goals and developing public-private partnerships. Key challenges in the coming years include coordinating the development of the Climate Change Act and building the capacity to implement it, implementing the green reform action plan, developing principles for mapping and reducing the carbon footprint of public sector organizations, and shaping and representing Estonia's position in the 2040 climate targets of the European Union, according to the ministry.

The main challenges for Tooming in the coming years are the creation of transparency and clarity in forestry data (including digitization) and the implementation of changes in the government's forestry policy, the implementation of the EU Biodiversity Strategy and the implementation of the EU Nature Regeneration Regulation, the finalization of the report on the deployment of nuclear energy, the ministry noted.

Jaanisoo is responsible for quality development in the built environment and construction, and for policy development and implementation in the field of living environment and circular economy. According to the ministry, the primary challenges in the coming years will be the completion of digital development projects in the building sector, the preparation and implementation of the waste reform, the establishment and implementation of principles for large-scale building renovation and the preparation for the establishment of the Land and Space Agency.

Läänerand is responsible for the preservation and use of water resources and the marine environment, as well as for the development of the maritime economy's international competitiveness. He is also responsible for the development of the maritime sectors and the state's fleet (with the exception of those registered with the Defence Forces and the Defence League). The main challenges in the coming years will be the launch of the national fleet, the reform of the water companies and the design and implementation of a comprehensive maritime development policy.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina Kersa

