Climate ministry fined over €430,000 for vacating rental property early

News
The Ministry of Climate.
The Ministry of Climate. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Estonian Ministry of Climate, which has moved from a small office space to the so-called "superministry" building which formerly housed the Ministry of the Environment, will pay a penalty of €430,600 for the early termination of its rental contract. However, according to the climate ministry, the move will nevertheless lead to annual savings.

Last year, the Ministry of the Environment moved from Narva maantee in central Tallinn to the Rocca Ärimaja building on Paldiski manatee. The office space it had previously occupied was deemed too large for the ministry to allow more of its employees to work remotely after the coronavirus pandemic.

A three year lease for the space in the Rocca Ärimaja building was signed last January.

Following the formation of the current Estonian government this spring, the Ministry of Environment became the basis for the new Ministry of Climate. However, according to Keit Kasemets, secretary general of the Ministry of Climate, the ministry would not have been able to fit into the Paldiski maantee space, as its reorganization involved increasing the number of staff by over 100.

"The Ministry of Climate has 184 employees in the joint building, while in Paldiski maantee there were 90. Working in two buildings would have been the most cost-effective solution," said Kasemets.

Moving the Ministry of Climate to the shared so-called "Superministry" building will not increase the overall size of its rental payments and, according to the ministry, will also reduce the estimated amount of rent paid per employee.

The termination of the lease at the Narva maantee property resulted in a penalty of €434,600 plus VAT. Rent for the Paldiski manatee building is €605,000 per year and the estimated cost of housing the same number of jobs in the shared building is €390,000 per year. An additional €215,030 will be saved on utilities.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:43

Estonian MP in Jerusalem: Everyone says that the war will be long

19:39

Estonia's fishing sector worried about herring quota reduction plan

19:08

Diplomat: US aid to Ukraine hindered by politics, not lack of resources

18:41

Estonian wolf hunting dispute waiting for EU Court of Justice decision

18:37

Education minister proposes long-term teachers' pay rise compromise

18:10

Climate ministry fined over €430,000 for vacating rental property early

17:29

Previously unseen Konrad Mägi paintings on display at Tartu's ERM

16:50

Kallas to meet with Emmanuel Macron during Paris visit

16:48

No fairytale ending to season for Estonia's top disc golfer Kristin Tattar

16:15

Estonia to buy more than 200 armored vehicles from Turkey

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.10

Expert: Bedbugs have arrived in Estonia and are spreading

15.10

British PM announces 20,000 troops to be sent to Northern Europe, including Estonia

15.10

Sexual freedoms and absence of taboos in 18th century Livonian village society

09:52

There may not always be enough cheap Nordic power for Estonia

16:15

Estonia to buy more than 200 armored vehicles from Turkey

15.10

Latvia has blocked 11,000 migrants from crossing the Belarusian border

14.10

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Russia wants to destabilize Baltic region, take Gotland

16:05

Vseviov: Details of Balticconnector rupture will become clear Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: