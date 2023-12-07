Timo Tatar not seeking new term as energy undersecretary

News
Timo Tatar.
Timo Tatar. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's Ministry of Climate is announcing a competition to fill the position of undersecretary of energy and mineral resources as incumbent Timo Tatar doesn't intend to reapply.

Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform) told ERR that Tatar has confirmed that he would not be reapplying for his job as energy undersecretary after his five-year term is up.

The minister said that Tatar has done good work in the energy sector, and that his expertise and contacts in Estonia and the EU have been of great benefit to both the state and the field, such as in the state's own preparations for the Baltic countries' process of desynchronizing from the Soviet-era BRELL power grid and synchronizing with the Continental European grid.

He added that the ministry awaits applications from anyone with practical knowledge, executive experience and the courage to think independently and critically.

"And the desire while working in a vital sector in Estonia – energy and mineral resources – to receive a moderate salary and slightly more judgments from everyone who knows better or think they do," he quipped.

Timo Tatar has served as undersecretary of energy since 2019 – previously under the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. Prior to this role, he had also served as director of the Department of Energy at the same ministry. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:17

Analysts expect moderate decline in Euribor next year

20:26

Timo Tatar not seeking new term as energy undersecretary

20:03

Christmas tree prices at malls start at €15 in Estonia this year

19:38

Bank of Estonia: November inflation at lowest level of past two years

19:27

Watch again: Virtual forum for Estonians across globe

19:15

Estonia's national cultural participation survey open till end of December

18:49

Members of Riigikogu say state budget will be passed on Friday

18:43

Health Insurance Fund orders more Covid vaccine doses due to high interest

18:15

Raul Rebane: The struggle between cheap, practical and beautiful

17:53

Riigikogu passes five bills related to confidence vote in overnight sitting

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

06.12

Kallas has used private jet 28 times in three years

06.12

Free pizza on offer as Estonia's first Domino's opens in Tallinn

06.12

Kallas on tax hikes: I likely am committing political suicide

05.12

Estonia drops to fourth in latest PISA rankings

06.12

Police want to avoid a repeat of the Tallinn pro-Palestinian protest

06.12

Weather in Estonia set to get even colder heading into weekend

14:41

2024 minimum wage in Estonia confirmed at €820 per month

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: