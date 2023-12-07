Timo Tatar not seeking new term as energy undersecretary

Estonia's Ministry of Climate is announcing a competition to fill the position of undersecretary of energy and mineral resources as incumbent Timo Tatar doesn't intend to reapply.

Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform) told ERR that Tatar has confirmed that he would not be reapplying for his job as energy undersecretary after his five-year term is up.

The minister said that Tatar has done good work in the energy sector, and that his expertise and contacts in Estonia and the EU have been of great benefit to both the state and the field, such as in the state's own preparations for the Baltic countries' process of desynchronizing from the Soviet-era BRELL power grid and synchronizing with the Continental European grid.

He added that the ministry awaits applications from anyone with practical knowledge, executive experience and the courage to think independently and critically.

"And the desire while working in a vital sector in Estonia – energy and mineral resources – to receive a moderate salary and slightly more judgments from everyone who knows better or think they do," he quipped.

Timo Tatar has served as undersecretary of energy since 2019 – previously under the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. Prior to this role, he had also served as director of the Department of Energy at the same ministry.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!