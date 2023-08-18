Climate minister makes changes to Tallinn Airport's supervisory board

Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn Airport. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonian Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform) has made several changes to the composition of Tallinn Airport's supervisory board based on the advice of the nomination committee.

Michal has recalled Toivo Jürgenson, Kadri Land and Piret Kübbar from the board.

The minister opted to appoint Anne Samlik and Tarmo Karotame as new board members, each with three-year terms of office.

Michal also decided to extend Märten Vaikmaa's mandate as a member of Tallinn Airport's supervisory board for a further year starting August 17, and to elect Vaikmaa as board chair.

The supervisory board of AS Tallinn Airport supervises the activities of the company's board of directors and is involved in key decision making. The supervisory board also determines the group's strategy, its overall action plan, risk management principles and annual budget.

The annual remuneration for the chair of the AS Tallinn Airport's supervisory board is €12,000, while regular board members receive €6,000 annually.

