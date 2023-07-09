12 state companies move from MKM to new Climate Ministry

The reshuffling of ministries' administrative areas based on the coalition agreement of the Reform Party, Eesti 200 and SDE sees 12 state companies until recently managed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MKM) move under the new Ministry of Climate.

Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform) will take over the Environmental Board, Transport Administration, State Fleet, Estonian Geological Service, Environment Agency, Estonian Museum of Natural History, Ministry of the Environment's IT Center, State Forest Management Center, Estonian National Committee of the World Energy Council, AS A.L.A.R.A, Elering AS, AS Eesti Liinirongid (Elron), Estonian Air Navigation Services, Nordic Aviation Group, Operail, Estonian Railways, Saarte Liinid, Tallinn Airport, Port of Tallinn, AS Ökosil, Estonian Environmental Research Center, Rail Baltic Estonia and OÜ Transpordi Varahaldus.

The government order mandating the switch also lays out that the climate minister is responsible for the execution of the green transition; climate policy, including sectoral climate plans; promoting cleaner technologies; environmentally friendly transport organization; expediting renewable energy developments; organizing circular economy and waste handling policy; environmental and nature conservation; governing the use of natural resources; environmental supervision; water use policy; protection of air quality; as well as radiation and nuclear safety policy.

The climate minister's portfolio also governs energy, use of natural resources, geological mapping, housing and construction, transport and transport infrastructure, traffic organization, transport services planning.

MKM to be responsible for economic policy

Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) is in charge of economic policy, personal state developments, industry, commerce and informatics, telecommunications and tourism. The MKM also manages public media services and media services supervision, development of state IT systems, standardization, certification, accreditation, activity licenses, registers, consumer protection, digital state reform progress and updating relevant public services. Its other priorities include ensuring export development, credibility of foreign investments, public sector digital development and cybersecurity management and supervision.

Riisalo also oversees the labor market and relations, including as concerns equal treatment and gender equality at the workplace.

The economy minister furthermore governs foreign trade and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' relevant departments.

The MKM's administrative area holds the following: the Information System Authority, Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority, Labor Inspectorate, Unemployment Insurance Fund, Estonian IT Center, NGO Estonin Standardization and Accreditation Center, Estonian Internet Foundation, KredEx, State Infocommunication Foundation, TEHNOPOL, Tartu Science Park, Nordic Institute for Interoperability Solutions, Estonian Stockpiling Agency, Metrosert, AS Teede Tehnokeskus.

The economy minister is also member of the supervisory board of the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund.

Eesti Energia to remain under the finance minister

The finance minister serves as the chairman of the Financial Supervision Authority's supervisory boar and a member of the Health Insurance Fund's supervisory board. The minister appoints representatives to the supervisory boards of the Estonian Cultural Endowment and the Unemployment Insurance Fund and picks half the members for the supervisory board of the FSA. The finance minister can attend Bank of Estonia council meetings.

The finance minister's administrative area includes the Tax and Customs Board, State Shared Service Center, Statistics Estonia, Money Laundering Data Bureau, Auditors Assembly, Guarantee Fund, the Ministry of Finance's IT Center, Eesti Energia, Eesti Loto, AS Levira and State Real Estate Ltd.

Mart Võrklaev (Reform Party) serves as minister of finance.

Regional minister in charge of agriculture and Eesti Post

Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas (SDE) oversees postal services, regional enterprise and investments, local government-level public transport planning and running the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications' relevant services.

The administrative area also includes the field of accessibility.

Other areas government by the regional minister are rural affairs policy, land data, spatial information and services, geological and cartographic services, land reform management, land acquisition, as well as managing the relevant units of the Ministry of the Environment.

The minister of regional affairs is in charge of the Land Board, Agriculture and Food Board, Agricultural Registers and Information Board, Center of Estonian Rural Research and Knowledge, National Center for Laboratory Research and Risk Assessment, Rural Life Museums Foundation, Ida-Virumaa Industrial Areas Foundation, Rural Development Foundation, Eesti Post, Eesti Põllumajandusloomade Jõudluskontrolli AS and AS Vireen.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!