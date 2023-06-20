Riigikogu approves reorganization of ministries as requested by government

Tuesday, the Riigikogu passed an act regarding the Government of the Republic that implements the requested changes to the ministries of the coalition in power.

57 MPs supported the measure, while 23 opposed it.

The Ministry of Environment will be renamed the Ministry of Climate, while the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications will be renamed the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Information Technology, and the Ministry of Rural Affairs will be renamed the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture. The Ministry of Finance's regional tasks will be transferred to the Ministry of Regional Affairs, while the Ministry of Social Affairs' labor and social tasks will be transferred to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Information Technology, and accessibility coordination will be transferred to the Ministry of Regional Affairs.

As a result, the functions of the ministries and the hierarchy of government departments will change. In addition, the Astangu Vocational Rehabilitation Center will be transferred from the Ministry of Social Affairs to the Ministry of Education and Research.

The reorganization of the ministries is scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2023.

The Riigikogu also adopted a proposed modification to the State Budget Act for 2023. There are two kinds of amendments in the bill. First, suggestions arising from ministry reform. It also changes the government sectors of the ministries. The second is the budget amendment suggestions submitted by government agencies to the Ministry of Finance in April of this year. Due to changes in the size of government department budgets and the reorganization of ministries, the government updated the draft before to the second reading.

57 Riigikogu members voted for the adoption of the law, while twenty-two voted against it.

According to the explanation, not all transition-related operations will be completed by July 1, 2023. In such a short period of time, it will be impossible to relocate staff to the new shared facilities, transfer all technology enhancements to shared platforms, identify the requisite competences for the new ministries, and establish the new organizational structure.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!