Minister removes Agriculture and Food Board head from office

News
Piret Hartman.
Piret Hartman. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Agriculture and Regional Affairs Piret Hartman (SDE) has dismissed Director General of the Agriculture and Food Board Urmas Kirtsi before the end of his term. The minister expects the new director to improve oversight of food safety and ensure better animal welfare.

Urmas Kirtsi, whose last day in office will be October 9, has served as the director general of the Agriculture and Food Board since its establishment on January 1, 2021.

"Under the leadership of Urmas Kirtsi, significant work has been done in the merger of the Agricultural Board and the Veterinary and Food Board. The agency plays a crucial role in ensuring that safe and healthy food reaches the tables of the Estonian people, that the welfare and health of our animals are safeguarded and that our fields and plants are protected. Now, the next step in managing the agency is needed to ensure that the tasks assigned by law are well-fulfilled and that the agency provides high-quality services," Minister Hartman said in a press release.

"Better organization of food safety oversight is needed, and greater attention must be given to handling cases related to animal welfare," the minister added.

The Agriculture and Food Board was created on January 1, 2021, through the merger of the Veterinary and Food Board and the Agricultural Board. The agency oversees food and feed safety, animal health and welfare, agricultural animal breeding, land improvement and use, plant protection and health, plant reproductive material, fertilizers, organic farming, professional fishing and market regulation.

A public competition will be held soon to find a new director general.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

take the quiz

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:51

Narva becomes autumn capital

17:26

Gallery: Slackline world champion crosses Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds

17:12

Müller: In future, the choice will continue to be between high taxes or cuts

17:00

Foreign ministry official: Middle East situation to get worse

16:25

Untold stories of Narva's pre-war residents on display in new exhibition

15:54

Tartu seeking Christmas tree

15:53

Minister wants Transport Administration to sit down with driving schools

15:44

Minister: Haapsalu railway must happen but funds not secured

15:21

Minister removes Agriculture and Food Board head from office

14:45

ISS: Defense minister did not reveal state secrets during radio interview Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.09

Estonia, Finland establishing plans to defend Gulf of Finland

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10:06

EDF colonel: Russia's naval training exercise was smaller than announced Updated

23.09

Estonia's incoming profit tax might be too much for small companies

14:45

ISS: Defense minister did not reveal state secrets during radio interview Updated

23.09

NATO jets intercept six Russian aircraft flying over Baltic Sea

23.09

Driving schools: Transport Administration's ineptitude cause of exam failure chaos

23.09

Transport Administration defends new driving theory test questions

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo