Minister removes Agriculture and Food Board head from office

Minister of Agriculture and Regional Affairs Piret Hartman (SDE) has dismissed Director General of the Agriculture and Food Board Urmas Kirtsi before the end of his term. The minister expects the new director to improve oversight of food safety and ensure better animal welfare.

Urmas Kirtsi, whose last day in office will be October 9, has served as the director general of the Agriculture and Food Board since its establishment on January 1, 2021.

"Under the leadership of Urmas Kirtsi, significant work has been done in the merger of the Agricultural Board and the Veterinary and Food Board. The agency plays a crucial role in ensuring that safe and healthy food reaches the tables of the Estonian people, that the welfare and health of our animals are safeguarded and that our fields and plants are protected. Now, the next step in managing the agency is needed to ensure that the tasks assigned by law are well-fulfilled and that the agency provides high-quality services," Minister Hartman said in a press release.

"Better organization of food safety oversight is needed, and greater attention must be given to handling cases related to animal welfare," the minister added.

The Agriculture and Food Board was created on January 1, 2021, through the merger of the Veterinary and Food Board and the Agricultural Board. The agency oversees food and feed safety, animal health and welfare, agricultural animal breeding, land improvement and use, plant protection and health, plant reproductive material, fertilizers, organic farming, professional fishing and market regulation.

A public competition will be held soon to find a new director general.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!