Estonia short at least 200 veterinarians

According to the Estonian Veterinary Association, there is a shortage of hundreds of veterinarians in Estonia, and the organization suggests that more vets should be trained. However, many students drop out during their studies, and often, those who do graduate leave the profession after just a few years.

According to the Estonian Veterinary Association, there are at least 200 immediate job openings for veterinarians in Estonia. These positions are not limited to veterinary clinics but also include roles in farms, laboratories and the food industry.

"One reason for this shortage is that too few students are enrolled in veterinary programs, as our available study places are too limited. Not enough veterinarians graduate in Estonia, and even fewer remain in the field. A significant number of students drop out during their studies," said Valdeko Paavel, president of the Estonian Veterinary Association.

The shortage is not only due to limited admissions but also because many of those who are accepted never enter the profession, or if they do, they leave shortly after. Although the job is inherently stressful, the shortage of veterinarians often leads to overwork, which exacerbates the situation.

"Unfortunately, we often cannot accept all the patients who need care. If it's a long-time patient, we have to make concessions and find time in our day, which leads to a high level of overwork," said Jaana Jänes, a veterinarian at a small animal clinic in Pärnu.

One of the reasons for leaving the field is the demanding and often shift-based work. Additionally, studying to become a veterinarian is both challenging and lengthy. According to the Ministry of Education, only about half of those who enroll complete the six-year program.

"We are currently preparing negotiations for the next 25 years as we start planning the new administrative contract period. This includes discussions with the Estonian University of Life Sciences about potentially increasing veterinary admissions and addressing the dropout rate," said Margus Haidak, head of higher education policy at the Ministry of Education.

Toomas Tiirats, director of the veterinary medicine program at the Estonian University of Life Sciences, said that the university has taken steps to support students and is ready to increase admissions for Estonian-language instruction. This fall, 34 students will be admitted.

"Today, we could say that the optimal capacity of the university is to teach 50 students simultaneously, with a maximum of 70. So, if we are talking about larger numbers, the university will certainly need substantial investment to meet the increased demand," said Tiirats.

"[The cost of] expanding Estonian-language instruction is marginal compared to the potential consequences. The entire food handling chain, from start to finish, is under veterinary control, and cutting costs in this area could eventually mean we can no longer ensure the safety of food and food products," warned Valdeko Paavel.

There are approximately 900 licensed veterinarians in Estonia, of whom about 600 are actively working.

