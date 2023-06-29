Climate minister wants tighter controls for bio-additive fuel requirements

News
Circle K gas station.
Circle K gas station. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform) has sent a draft bill for approval, which would shorten the monitoring period for assessing compliance with the motor fuels bio-additive requirement from a year to six months. The bill would also mean a change in the way penalties are applied for non-compliance with the requirement.

The bio-additive requirement for motor fuels emerged as a wider issue due to a recent case involving fuel company Olerex. Some competitors suspected Olerex of failing to adhere to the requirement as it may have been cheaper for the company to instead pay the resulting fine for non-compliance.

In June, the Estonian Prosecutor's Office announced, that criminal proceedings would be launched to investigate whether Olerex had knowingly made false statements in order to avoid the requirement, something Olerex denies.

Fuel retailers have an obligation to ensure that at least 7.5 percent of the total energy of the fuels they supply is provided by biofuels. Currently, whether they have satisfied this obligation is calculated according to the total amount of fuel they supply over a one-year period.

According to the law, fines of up to €10 million may be imposed for non-compliance, an amount that market participants estimate to be around €30 million less than it might cost a large fuel company to comply with the regulations.

"Transport is one of the largest sectors when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions. By complying with the bio-additive requirements, fuel retailers are contributing to cleaner fuel being available at filling stations. The planned change in the law will help ensure timely compliance with the requirements for fuels, leaving a smaller environmental footprint and ensuring a fair market for all," said Michal.

The bio-additive requirement can be met by using traditional liquid bio-additives, domestic biomethane or electricity from renewable energy sources. Each fuel retailer is able to meet the requirements across their entire product portfolio, by deciding for themselves on the balance of fuels they sell to customers.

While currently, fuel retailers have to meet the requirements over the course of a year, the draft would make it necessary for them to do so every six months. A shorter monitoring period will allow the state to react more quickly if the biofuel requirement is not met.

The bill would also mean changes to the fines handed out for non-compliance with the bio-additive obligation, making them proportionate to the size of the infringement and also taking into account the fuel retailer's estimated revenue. According to the proposal, fines of €125 will be imposed for each gigajoule (GJ) fuel retailers sell, which takes their sales beyond the required limit at the end of each six month period.

The limitation period for infringement proceedings is currently set at four years. The Estonian Environmental Board has the power to suspend a fuel retailer's license if an infringement is detected.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:32

For Russian youth, attending Estonian high school opens doors to society

15:19

Gallery: Drone photos of Song and Dance Festival preparations

14:50

Construction of magnet factory in Narva begins

14:03

IT and psychology top most popular university subjects list again

13:28

XI Estonia's Friends International Meeting kicks off

12:40

Climate minister wants tighter controls for bio-additive fuel requirements

12:00

Feature: The street art festival bringing color to Estonia's small towns

11:40

Local governments weighing court action over care reform

11:26

Saaremaa shipyard is building Europe's future military ship

10:30

RKIK to swap low calory foods for more nutrition in EDF food packages

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

26.06

Estonia's startup boom drawing to a close, companies dialing back

28.06

Tondi crossing and Hobujaama intersection to be closed in Tallinn

28.06

'Unprecedented' 16 Estonian defense projects receive EU funding

28.06

Minister: Estonia's new border more advanced than Lithuania, Poland's

28.06

Kallas: Ministry officials who knew about Ida-Viru school issues must go

28.06

Intense competition has no effect on food prices in Estonia

28.06

Ministry rejects request to change Sillamäe street name

28.06

Exhibition by Israeli artists canceled by national museum comes to Tartu

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: