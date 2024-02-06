X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonia's ECA representative: Future of biofuels in the EU remains unclear

News
Keit Pentus-Rosimannus.
Keit Pentus-Rosimannus. Source: ERR
News

The European Court of Auditors (ECA) says it has identified three main problems in relation to the promotion of biofuels within the European Union, namely a less than stellar level of environmental friendliness, high production costs and a low availability of input materials, leading in some cases to imports from further afield.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) definition of biofuels is a "liquid, solid, or gaseous fuel produced by conversion of biomass such as bioethanol from sugar cane or corn, charcoal or woodchips, and biogas from anaerobic decomposition of wastes."

Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (pictured), Estonia's representative at the ECA, said: "The European Commission has worked on the assumption that biofuels will help to raise energy independence, but in actuality, dependence on other countries has increased – for instance as evidenced by the importing of used cooking oil from China and Malaysia."

Pentus-Rosimannus made her remarks in the context of an ECA special report, adding that: "The biofuels sector competes for raw materials with other areas, mainly the food sector, but also the cosmetics, pharmaceutical and bioplastic sectors. Compared with fossil fuels, however, biofuels have not become economically viable, due to their higher price."

The report stated that the environmental benefits of biofuels are also often overestimated.

This is partly because their production can ultimately involve tree-felling or competing with agricultural land for food production.

This raises an ethical question – whether the priority is food or fuel, Pentus-Rosimannus' line continued.

The EU also lacks a long-term comprehensive plan for the future of biofuel use, she said, and that plus frequent changes in policies and priorities on biofuels have served to lead to a certain reluctance on the part of investors, she went on.

The ascendancy of e-vehicles and plans to end the sale of new cars with petrol and diesel engines by 2035 also mean that biofuels' future in the EU road transport sector is short-lived, she added.

These factors combine to make the introduction of advanced biofuels slower than expected.

All EU countries have set mandatory targets for fuel suppliers to ensure that the share of renewable energy used in road and rail transport came to at least 10 percent by 2020, rising 14 percent by 2030

Estonian plus six other member states (namely Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Malta, Slovenia and Sweden) achieved their 10 percent target using biofuels alone, in 2020.

However, the majority of EU countries missed this target, it is reported.

This is all despite the €430 million invested by the EU into the development of biofuels, in the period 2014-2020 to research projects and to promote the introduction and adoption of biofuels.

Despite its name the ECA is not a court as such, but rather a professional external investigatory audit agency principally tasked with external oversight of the correct and effective implementation of the EU's budget.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte,  Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:44

LHV Group profits more than double in 2023 to €140.9 million

15:23

EPL: Prosecutor general files second job application during his current term

14:48

Nortal manager recommends 'doing a Bolt' when creating a personalized state

14:16

Law change in context of EU infringement proceeding will create 20 new jobs

13:57

Agriculture chamber chief: No reason for our farmers to protest right now

13:32

Expert: Zelenskyy would need to explain to Ukrainian people any dismissal of Gen. Zaluzhnyi

13:05

Estonian policymakers say EU 2040 climate target is fair

12:53

Police to stop using warning signs when monitoring speeding in Tallinn

12:01

Russian Orthodox church leader Metropolitan Eugene leaving Estonia Tuesday

11:26

Rescue Board in central Estonia called out in case of illegal waste burning

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.02

Russia's GPS jamming puts aviation, shipping at additional risk as well

05.02

Tallinn Airport introduces new scanners in April, liquids can stay in bags

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.02

Galleries: Estonian, allied cadets get weeklong taste of winter warfare

05.02

Hiking Estonia's foreign labor quota to alleviate labor shortage mulled

04.02

Bus companies in a pickle as eastern border increasingly closed

05.02

Average electricity price in Estonia to double from Monday to Tuesday

05.02

Estonians withdrew €4 billion in cash from ATMs last year

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: