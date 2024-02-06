X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Olerex goes to court to seek retraction of biofuel claims it says are false

News
An Olerex gas station (photo taken Wednesday. July 26, 2023)
An Olerex gas station (photo taken Wednesday. July 26, 2023) Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian fuel retailer Olerex says that it is recoursing to the courts to clarify what it says are false claims being propagated about the company, and to oblige the disseminator of these claims to cease doing so.

In its statement, mediated by PR firm Agenda, Olerex requires that fuel seller AS Terminal and its board member Raido Raudsepp publish a retraction via the media in which both parties state that claims Olerex in 2022 inflicted damage to other wholesale fuel market participants worth at least €100 million, by saying that these participants failed to to fulfill the biofuel obligation.

The statement also calls for any costs in providing the above retraction to be borne by Terminal and by Raudsepp.

The statement calls for the retraction to be published by ERR on its Estonian-language news portal, and on the website of dailies Postimees and Eesti Ekspress, in other words the same publications which the original claims which Olerex says are false had been issued.

Acting for AS Olerex is sworn advocate Oliver Nääs who said that: "The defendants have demonstrated unfair competition with Olerex in publicly making a false claim."

"We cannot allow a situation to persist in which one market participant deliberately tries to mislead the public by making false statements, in order to boost their reputation," Nääs went on.

Olerex's announcement stated that both Olerex and the representatives of the Environmental Board have previously explained that, even considering the apparent violation, Olerex has borne equivalent costs compared to other market participants.

"The claims about the causing of extensive damage to other market participants are false, misleading and incompetent. Terminal must retract these claims, and cease slandering Olerex," Nääs went on.

Olerex has already contested in court a decision made by the Environmental Board (Keskkonnaamet) to fine the company €8 million over alleged violations of the biofuel requirement.

The biofuel requirement in short means that retailers must sell gas and diesel of renewable origin rather than of fossil fuel origin.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:19

Estonia's ECA representative: Future of biofuels in the EU remains unclear

09:32

Estonia's leaders firmly back Kosovo EU, NATO aspirations

08:58

Statistics: Industrial production volume fell by 10.5 percent in 2023

08:53

Competition Authority calls for non-prescription drugs to be on sale in stores

08:20

Olerex goes to court to seek retraction of biofuel claims it says are false

07:39

Eesti Laul 2024 grand final order of song performances unveiled

07:03

Kaia Kanepi rises two places in WTA rankings

06:25

Weather in Estonia to get colder again this week

05.02

Average electricity price in Estonia to double from Monday to Tuesday

05.02

Draft climate bill will be made public end of April

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.02

Russia's GPS jamming puts aviation, shipping at additional risk as well

05.02

Tallinn Airport introduces new scanners in April, liquids can stay in bags

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.02

Hiking Estonia's foreign labor quota to alleviate labor shortage mulled

04.02

Bus companies in a pickle as eastern border increasingly closed

05.02

60 percent of people from other nationalities in Estonia condemn Russia's war

05.02

Estonians withdrew €4 billion in cash from ATMs last year

05.02

Attitudes toward tax changes increasingly negative in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: