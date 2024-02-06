Olerex goes to court to seek retraction of biofuel claims it says are false

Estonian fuel retailer Olerex says that it is recoursing to the courts to clarify what it says are false claims being propagated about the company, and to oblige the disseminator of these claims to cease doing so.

In its statement, mediated by PR firm Agenda, Olerex requires that fuel seller AS Terminal and its board member Raido Raudsepp publish a retraction via the media in which both parties state that claims Olerex in 2022 inflicted damage to other wholesale fuel market participants worth at least €100 million, by saying that these participants failed to to fulfill the biofuel obligation.

The statement also calls for any costs in providing the above retraction to be borne by Terminal and by Raudsepp.

The statement calls for the retraction to be published by ERR on its Estonian-language news portal, and on the website of dailies Postimees and Eesti Ekspress, in other words the same publications which the original claims which Olerex says are false had been issued.

Acting for AS Olerex is sworn advocate Oliver Nääs who said that: "The defendants have demonstrated unfair competition with Olerex in publicly making a false claim."

"We cannot allow a situation to persist in which one market participant deliberately tries to mislead the public by making false statements, in order to boost their reputation," Nääs went on.

Olerex's announcement stated that both Olerex and the representatives of the Environmental Board have previously explained that, even considering the apparent violation, Olerex has borne equivalent costs compared to other market participants.

"The claims about the causing of extensive damage to other market participants are false, misleading and incompetent. Terminal must retract these claims, and cease slandering Olerex," Nääs went on.

Olerex has already contested in court a decision made by the Environmental Board (Keskkonnaamet) to fine the company €8 million over alleged violations of the biofuel requirement.

The biofuel requirement in short means that retailers must sell gas and diesel of renewable origin rather than of fossil fuel origin.

