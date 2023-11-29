Competition Authority initiates Olerex supervisory proceedings

An Olerex gas station.
An Olerex gas station. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Following a complaint by Terminal, the Estonian Competition Authority has initiated a supervisory procedure against rival gas station chain Olerex. The authority is investigating a possible infringement of the Estonian retail and wholesale market rules for the sale of motor fuel.

In its complaint, Terminal alleges that Olerex has gained an unfair market advantage by ignoring the biofuel requirement.

According to the Terminal, the number of its customers and the volume of its sales, at both retail and wholesale levels, have decreased as a result of Olerex's activities.

The Competition Authority stressed that the initiation of proceedings does not imply an infringement has been committed or established.

An investigation is also ongoing into suspicions that the company failed to meet the biofuel requirements last year.

The Competition Authority is responsible for monitoring the level of competition in Estonia for electricity, natural gas, district heating, postal services, public water supply and sewerage, railways, aviation and ports.

