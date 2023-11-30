Competition Authority begins supervisory proceedings against Elering

The Competition Authority has opened supervisory proceedings against Elering AS. The authority will investigate a possible violation of the Estonian Electricity Market Act related to the operation of Elering's Kiisa emergency reserve power plant.

The purpose of the procedure will determine whether Elering's production of electricity at the Kiisa emergency power plant for the Finnish market is in compliance with the Estonian Electricity Market Act.

The law allows Elering to generate electricity at the Kiisa emergency reserve power plant only in certain circumstances. Namely, in case of an unexpected shutdown of a production capacity or net capacity of the system or of the electricity system of another country, which is electrically connected to the Estonian system. The plant can also be used to generate power should there be a threat to the security of supply.

Generation is also allowed if necessary during periodic testing of the Kiisa emergency reserve power plant. The procedure will establish whether these regulations have been adhered to.

The Competition Authority stressed that the initiation of proceedings does not imply an infringement has been committed or established.

The Competition Authority is responsible for monitoring the level of competition in Estonia for electricity, natural gas, district heating, postal services, public water supply and sewerage, railways, aviation and ports.

