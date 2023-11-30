Competition Authority begins supervisory proceedings against Elering

News
Elering.
Elering. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Competition Authority has opened supervisory proceedings against Elering AS. The authority will investigate a possible violation of the Estonian Electricity Market Act related to the operation of Elering's Kiisa emergency reserve power plant.

The purpose of the procedure will determine whether Elering's production of electricity at the Kiisa emergency power plant for the Finnish market is in compliance with the Estonian Electricity Market Act.

The law allows Elering to generate electricity at the Kiisa emergency reserve power plant only in certain circumstances. Namely, in case of an unexpected shutdown of a production capacity or net capacity of the system or of the electricity system of another country, which is electrically connected to the Estonian system. The plant can also be used to generate power should there be a threat to the security of supply.

Generation is also allowed if necessary during periodic testing of the Kiisa emergency reserve power plant. The procedure will establish whether these regulations have been adhered to.

The Competition Authority stressed that the initiation of proceedings does not imply an infringement has been committed or established.

The Competition Authority is responsible for monitoring the level of competition in Estonia for electricity, natural gas, district heating, postal services, public water supply and sewerage, railways, aviation and ports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:04

Newer Estonian ID cards have been setting off in-store security sensors

09:43

CPI in Estonia rose 4.3 percent on year to November

09:30

Competition Authority begins supervisory proceedings against Elering

09:27

Statistics Estonia: Downturn accelerated again in Q3 2023

09:01

Hanza Mechanics opens new assembly plant in Narva

08:21

Education ministry revisits topic of foreign workers' Estonian language skills

07:26

Poland and Romania join Estonia in OSCE Skopje meeting boycott

29.11

Government mulls cuts to child benefits to save money

29.11

Estonian FM: We are ready to repel Russia's possible hybrid attack

29.11

SDE MP: Coalition unlikely to hike vodka excise duty any time soon

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.11

Retired general: So far US has not fully committed to Ukrainian victory

27.11

Anchor that broke pipeline and cables could have been dragged for hundreds of kilometers

29.11

Margit Mutso: Tallinn has done all it can to ensure Linnahall stays dilapidated

29.11

Gallery: Valaste waterfall spray creates frozen wonderland

28.11

JEF sending ships to increase protection of Baltic Sea undersea infrastructure

29.11

Paper: LGBT+ conscripts in Estonia may in some cases face 'additional checks'

29.11

Kõlvart: Tallinn's new amusement park will embellish the city

29.11

Blizzards, slippery roads forecast on Wednesday evening

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: