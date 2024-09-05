Competition watchdog's Elering proceedings still not concluded

News
Kiisa emergency power plant near Tallinn, Estonia.
Kiisa emergency power plant near Tallinn, Estonia. Source: Elering
News

The Competition Authority's supervisory proceedings regarding Elering, aimed at investigating a possible violation of the Electricity Market Act in connection with the operation of the Kiisa emergency power plant, have been ongoing for ten months.

The Competition Authority's supervisory proceedings regarding the operation of the Kiisa emergency power plant, owned by Elering, are still ongoing, said Marilin Tilkson, head of the Competition Authority's energy markets department. The authority hopes to complete the investigation by the end of this year.

The Competition Authority announced the initiation of the supervisory proceedings last November.

According to Tilkson, the goal of the investigation is to determine whether transmission system operator Elering AS' electricity production at the Kiisa emergency power plant for the Finnish capacity market has been conducted in accordance with Estonia's Electricity Market Act.

"The law permits Elering to produce electricity at the Kiisa emergency reserve power plant only in cases of sudden outages in generation or transmission capacity of the system or that of another country connected to the system, or when the security of supply is at risk. Additionally, it may be produced when necessary for the periodic testing of the Kiisa emergency reserve power plant. The proceedings will verify whether these rules have been followed," Tilkson added.

Elering: Kiisa last operational for Fingrid in 2022

Elering's spokesperson, Liis Eiser, explained that Elering and Finland's transmission system operator, Fingrid, have a joint technical cooperation agreement, under which they collaborate in the management of the electrical system.

"As part of the agreement, the possibility of sharing frequency reserves is foreseen, including from the Kiisa emergency reserve power plant. In accordance with the cooperation agreement, Fingrid takes into account the option of requesting frequency reserve activation from Elering when needed," Eiser added.

According to Elering, they always ensure that any activation requested by Fingrid complies with the Electricity Market Act, specifically when it involves the unexpected outage of generation or transmission capacity in the electrical system.

"Activations of reserves by Fingrid are rare – Kiisa was last activated for Fingrid on December 22, 2022 – and have never been related to anything other than a serious system failure," Eiser confirmed.

Elering also reiterated that, even during hours of very high electricity prices in Estonia, they are legally prohibited from participating in the regular electricity market with the Kiisa plants.

"We only activate the Kiisa plants in case of emergencies. Additionally, these capacities participate in the reserve market," said Eiser.

The Competition Authority conducts national supervision in areas such as competition, electricity, natural gas, district heating, postal services, public water supply and sewerage, as well as railways, aviation and ports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12:12

US drone flying in Estonian airspace possibly experienced Russian GPS jamming

12:02

Telia phone calls disrupted on Thursday

11:52

ICDS head: Russia would be even more aggressive if US didn't have the edge

11:31

Unemployment in IT sector in Estonia showing gradual growth

11:25

Package tours price increase bigger in Estonia than in most other EU states

10:50

Kanal 2 fires journalist who portrayed children in an unethical manner

10:16

Competition watchdog's Elering proceedings still not concluded

09:55

Estonian head coach Henn says confidence high ahead of Nations League ties

09:38

Finance minister opposed to using health insurance fund reserves

09:38

Statistics: Job vacancies down 11 percent on year to Q2 2024

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.09

airBaltic to open five new connections from Tallinn next summer

04.09

Experts: Traffic in Tallinn comparable to Western Europe in the 1970s

04.09

How did a man from Estonia become a valuable prisoner for the Kremlin?

04.09

Persisting heat in Estonia could set new temperature records this week

03.09

Tallinn public transport network set for further updates this fall

04.09

Retirement age to grow by one month in 2027

02.09

Students from Nigeria and Pakistan most likely to miss out on Estonian visa

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo