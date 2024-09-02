Electricity prices in Estonia to rise to €500 per MWh on Tuesday evening

On Tuesday evening (September 3), the price of electricity on the exchange in Estonia will rise to as much as €500 per megawatt-hour (MWh).

The average electricity price in the Nord Pool Estonia region on Tuesday will be around €155 per MWh.

On Tuesday, the price of electricity will be most expensive in the evening between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The highest price for a single hour will be between 8 and 9 pm, when electricity will cost €500 per MWh.

While the price of electricity fell to €2.62 per MWh at lunchtime on Sunday, at no point on Monday did the price fall below €80 per MWh.

Latvia and Lithuania will have the same average electricity price as Estonia on Tuesday. In Finland, the electricity price will also be higher than usual on Tuesday evening.

