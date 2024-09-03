Estonia's electricity prices to see modest drop Wednesday

While Estlink 2, the 650-megawatt (MW) undersea power cable linking Estonia and Finland, will be back in operation starting Wednesday, this will not significantly reduce electricity prices in Estonia compared with the day before.

Estonian transmission system operator (TSO) Elering announced Tuesday that Estlink 2, which had been out of service since January due to a failure, will be back in operation on Wednesday. The market price of electricity in Estonia on Wednesday will indeed be lower than on Tuesday, however it will nonetheless remain high.

The average price of electricity in Estonia's price region on the Nord Pool power exchange on Wednesday will be €122.60 per megawatt-hour (MWh), down from €155.60 per MWh on Tuesday.

As on previous days, electricity prices on Wednesday will rise very high during the evening hours, reaching €303 per MWh between 8-9 p.m.

Electricity won't be cheap on Wednesday in Finland either, with the price averaging €77.20 per MWh for the day and peaking at €190 per MWh between 7-8 p.m. For comparison, the average price of electricity in Finland was €6.60 per MWh last week and €5.80 the week before.

In Estonia, meanwhile, the price of electricity averaged €115.70 per MWh last week and €103.30 per MWh the week before.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!